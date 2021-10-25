 DPS: Another wrong-way driver arrested on freeway in Phoenix - Albuquerque Journal

DPS: Another wrong-way driver arrested on freeway in Phoenix

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Another driver has been arrested after going the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they were notified around 2 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the freeway.

The vehicle later crashed, but there were no reported injuries.

DPS officials said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody for suspected impairment.

The name, age and hometown of the driver weren’t immediately released.

The Phoenix area has been plagued by wrong-way drivers in recent years with some resulting in fatal crashes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has taken extensive steps to address the threat of wrong-way drivers, including installation of a first-of-its-kind thermal camera detection system pilot project.

In addition, larger and lowered “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs have been installed on hundreds of freeway ramps and overpasses in Phoenix and rural state highways.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 17th time in 24 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 61 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 61 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 17th time in the past 24 days. The latest ...
2
Winning $108M Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu ...
Around the Region
A Mega Millions ticket sold in ... A Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu City earlier this week has won the $108 million jackpot, according to Arizona Lottery officials. They ...
3
Arizona reports 1,483 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more ...
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona on Sunday ... Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 1,483 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths. The latest numbers reported by the Department of ...
4
Arizona reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Around the Region
Officials in Arizona have reported 158 ... Officials in Arizona have reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the virus as of Monday. In all, Arizona has seen ...
5
Arizona collects over $1,500 in fantasy sports tax in ...
Around the Region
Arizona collected just under $1,600 in ... Arizona collected just under $1,600 in tax revenue during the first four days of fantasy sports contests after they became legal in August. The ...
6
Texas governor approves state voting maps redrawn by GOP
Around the Region
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on ... Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed redrawn voting maps that pave a safer path for the GOP's slipping majority, leaving opponents hoping ...
7
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods dies at 67
Around the Region
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, ... Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, a longtime Republican loyalist who changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the ...
8
Body of missing 26-year-old Texas man located in Grand ...
Around the Region
Rescuers have located and recovered the ... Rescuers have located and recovered the body of a 26-year-old Texas man in Grand Teton National Park after he was reported missing on Thursday. ...
9
Schmitt's campaign to pay for Texas trip to announce ...
Around the Region
Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office now ... Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office now says his campaign paid for a trip to Texas last week to announce a lawsuit seeking to force ...