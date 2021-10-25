DPS: Another wrong-way driver arrested on freeway in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Another driver has been arrested after going the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they were notified around 2 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the freeway.

The vehicle later crashed, but there were no reported injuries.

DPS officials said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody for suspected impairment.

The name, age and hometown of the driver weren’t immediately released.

The Phoenix area has been plagued by wrong-way drivers in recent years with some resulting in fatal crashes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has taken extensive steps to address the threat of wrong-way drivers, including installation of a first-of-its-kind thermal camera detection system pilot project.

In addition, larger and lowered “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs have been installed on hundreds of freeway ramps and overpasses in Phoenix and rural state highways.