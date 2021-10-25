 UNM QB Chavez named MW Freshman of the Week - Albuquerque Journal

UNM QB Chavez named MW Freshman of the Week

By Journal Staff Report

Isaiah Chavez

University of New Mexico quarterback Isaiah Chavez has been named Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week after leading the Lobos to a 14-3 win over Wyoming in Laramie on Saturday.

Chavez, a former Rio Rancho High standout, threw for 112 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-11 passing against the Cowboys, who entered as 20-point favorites.

He broke a UNM program record for completion percentage in a game. The .909 completion mark beat out the old Lobo record of .800, set three times, first in 1964 by Stan Quintana and then tied by Stoney Case in 1993 and Rudy Caamano in 2000. All three of those QBs went 8-for-10.

Chavez’ .909 passing clip is also tied for the fifth-best completion percentage by an FBS quarterback this season and no freshman in the FBS has had a better single-game percentage this season.

He was also UNM’s leading rusher with 49 yards, including 31 of those after contact. Chavez threw a 43-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, completing a 77-yard scoring drive and he also led UNM on a 75-yard touchdown drive to end the first half. Both drives were longer than the total offense UNM had in its previous game against Colorado State (69 yards).

The award was one of four handed out by the league, as Jordan Mims of Fresno State was the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, Khoury Bethley of Hawai’i was the Defensive Player of the Week and Matt Araiza of San Diego State was the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Chavez was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week in UNM’s 2020 finale after leading the Lobos past Fresno State. Chavez, a former walk-on, began last year as the fifth-string quarterback and entered in the game against Wyoming late in the first half and led the Lobos to a win over the Cowboys.

The Lobos have their bye week before returning home to host UNLV on Nov. 6.


