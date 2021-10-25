 Price on top at ABQ City women's golf event - Albuquerque Journal

Price on top at ABQ City women’s golf event

By Journal Staff Report

Glynnis Price won the fourth annual Albuquerque City Women’s Golf Championship as the overall gross winner (total gross 241) Oct. 14 at Ladera Golf Course.

The event, known as the “All City,” featured 69 players competing Oct. 12-14, first at Los Altos, then Arroyo del Oso and the final round at Ladera.

The field consisted of members of the city courses women’s associations, players from private golf clubs in Albuquerque and from other cities, including Silver City, Farmington, Kirtland, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho and Cochiti.

Other winners included:

■ Overall net winner was Paula Ellis (212 net)

■ Championship flight low gross – Tami Martinson

■ 1st flight low gross – Kumwan Min

■ 2nd flight low gross – Barbara Lail

■ 3rd flight low gross – Donna Post

■ 4th flight low gross – Vicki Strauch

■ 5th flight low gross – Judith Reed

■ Senior (over 70) flight – low gross – Sharon Harrington

■ Super Senior flight (over 75) – low gross Elizabeth Perkins


