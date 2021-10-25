 OMI: Cocaine caused man's death - Albuquerque Journal

OMI: Cocaine caused man’s death

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police determined that a man’s death in July was the connected with the cocaine in his system, and police are not investigating the death as a homicide.

James Carmody, 24, died July 5 after an altercation with neighbors after Carmody illegally entered the back yard of a home near the 10220 block of Arroyo Crest NW, near Cottonwood Mall

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release that Carmody had trespassed into at least two families yards and broke into a structure at one of the homes. He continued to run up and down the street despite neighbors telling him to leave.

At some point, Carmody was restrained by three men, stomach-down until police arrived. There were no findings of trauma to his body, Gallegos said.

He later died at a hospital.

The Office of the Medical Investigator recently determined that Carmody’s death was the “result of the toxic effects of cocaine in the setting of physical restraint.”

Gallegos said there have been 89 homicides within Albuquerque police’s jurisdiction this year.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
OMI: Cocaine caused man's death
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police determined that a man's ... Albuquerque police determined that a man's death in July was the connected with the cocaine in his system, and police are not investigating the ...
2
Lujan Grisham calls for net-zero emissions by 2050
ABQnews Seeker
At New Mexico's first climate summit ... At New Mexico's first climate summit on Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called on the Legislature to codify a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions ...
3
NM surpasses 5,000 COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
More than a year and a ... More than a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic hit New Mexico, the state's death toll due to the virus has surpassed ...
4
‘He did not have to die’
ABQnews Seeker
Sister hopes brother's story convinces others ... Sister hopes brother's story convinces others to get the COVID-19 vaccine
5
‘I didn’t want his death to be in vain’
ABQnews Seeker
Widow speaks out after husband died ... Widow speaks out after husband died of COVID-19
6
Raising Cane’s sets sights on NE Heights for Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
The popular chicken finger restaurant is ... The popular chicken finger restaurant is set to open an Albuquerque location next summer, according to the company. 
7
Cleaning service shutdown devastates franchisees
ABQnews Seeker
"Everyone was blindsided" by closure of ... "Everyone was blindsided" by closure of Jan-Pro of New Mexico
8
Journal Poll: Most city voters oppose stadium bond measure
2021 city election
Only 27% say that if approved, ... Only 27% say that if approved, facility should be Downtown
9
What does a soil and water conservation district do?
ABQnews Seeker
From arroyo safety to fire prevention, ... From arroyo safety to fire prevention, this grant-funded agency literally covers a lot of ground