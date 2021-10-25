OMI: Cocaine caused man’s death

Albuquerque police determined that a man’s death in July was the connected with the cocaine in his system, and police are not investigating the death as a homicide.

James Carmody, 24, died July 5 after an altercation with neighbors after Carmody illegally entered the back yard of a home near the 10220 block of Arroyo Crest NW, near Cottonwood Mall

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release that Carmody had trespassed into at least two families yards and broke into a structure at one of the homes. He continued to run up and down the street despite neighbors telling him to leave.

At some point, Carmody was restrained by three men, stomach-down until police arrived. There were no findings of trauma to his body, Gallegos said.

He later died at a hospital.

The Office of the Medical Investigator recently determined that Carmody’s death was the “result of the toxic effects of cocaine in the setting of physical restraint.”

Gallegos said there have been 89 homicides within Albuquerque police’s jurisdiction this year.