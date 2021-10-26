 Inmate killed at MDC - Albuquerque Journal

Inmate killed at MDC

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

An inmate was killed at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said on Twitter at around 7:30 p.m. that homicide and violent crimes detectives were en route to the jail because of a deceased inmate. The agency didn’t identify the inmate or release any additional details about the case.

A spokeswoman for the jail didn’t provide any additional comment about the case on Monday evening.

This is a developing story, check back later for more information.


