 APD: Man dies from apparent gunshot wound - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Man dies from apparent gunshot wound

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

APD officers investigate a fatal shooting near 13th St SW near Lead Monday night.
Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal

Albuquerque police were dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Lead Avenue about 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a call of a male being shot.

Officers discovered a male subject who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UNMH but “the injuries the male received were unsurvivable and he succumbed to them at the hospital,” APD spokesman Darren Deaguero said in a news release.

“This has been deemed a homicide call-out,” he said.

Interviews were being conducted with potential witnesses, but no one was in custody, he said.


