Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,474.

Tribal health officials had reported 24 new cases and two deaths on Sunday.

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

“We know how to reduce and even stop the spread of COVID-19, but it takes all of us making the right choices for ourselves and others each and every day,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Monday.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


