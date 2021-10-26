 Sheriff: Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in home - Albuquerque Journal

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in home

By Juan A. Lozano / Associated Press

HOUSTON — The skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the Houston area along with three surviving siblings who appear to have been abandoned, a sheriff said.

One of the children, a 15-year-old, called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon and told authorities that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment, the office said in a statement.

Deputies responded and found the teen, and two other siblings ages 10 and 7, living alone in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters. The skeletal remains were also located.

“It appears that the remains had been there for an extended period of time. And I emphasize extended,” Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said it also appeared that the surviving children were “fending for each other,” with the oldest sibling caring for the younger two. It was unclear whether any of the kids were attending school.

The younger children appeared to be malnourished and had physical injuries, the statement said. All three siblings were taken to a hospital to be assessed and treated.

The apartment where the children were living didn’t have any power and a neighbor had helped the children by charging a cell phone for them and buying them food, Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Monday.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located, authorities said. Both were questioned and later released, Gonzalez said in a tweet on Monday. Gilliland said investigators were still conducting interviews on Monday and still waiting for an autopsy report to determine a cause of death for the child whose remains were found.

“Investigators are diligently looking through everything,” Gilliland said.

In a statement, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said it was seeking emergency custody of the 15-year-old and his two siblings “to ensure the safety of the children.” The request for emergency custody was filed with a judge on Monday. The judge later granted the agency temporary custody of the children.

“Child Protective Services does have history with the family, but there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were discovered alone in their apartment,” the agency said.

Neighbors expressed shock and disbelief when they learned about the children. Kayla Williams told the Houston Chronicle that she has two children, but she doesn’t plan to tell them what happened.

“I don’t need to put this in their heads,” she said. “This is crazy.”

Investigators were still trying to determine why no one with the apartment complex had noticed anything unusual in connection with the apartment where the children lived, Gilliland said.

The apartment complex referred calls about the case to Highmark Residential, the property management company which runs the complex. The management company did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days. The ...
2
Tucson police: Body is found in a pond on ...
Around the Region
A body has been found in ... A body has been found in a pond on Tucson's south side, according to authorities. Police said officers were working with the Tucson Fire ...
3
3rd Pima County resident faces illegal voting charges
Around the Region
The Arizona attorney general on Monday ... The Arizona attorney general on Monday announced the indictment of a Pima County man who is accused of voting in the 2020 election despite ...
4
DPS: Another wrong-way driver arrested on freeway in Phoenix
Around the Region
Another driver has been arrested after ... Another driver has been arrested after going the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials ...
5
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 17th time in 24 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 61 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 61 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 17th time in the past 24 days. The latest ...
6
Winning $108M Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu ...
Around the Region
A Mega Millions ticket sold in ... A Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu City earlier this week has won the $108 million jackpot, according to Arizona Lottery officials. They ...
7
Arizona reports 1,483 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more ...
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona on Sunday ... Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 1,483 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths. The latest numbers reported by the Department of ...
8
Arizona reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Around the Region
Officials in Arizona have reported 158 ... Officials in Arizona have reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the virus as of Monday. In all, Arizona has seen ...
9
Arizona collects over $1,500 in fantasy sports tax in ...
Around the Region
Arizona collected just under $1,600 in ... Arizona collected just under $1,600 in tax revenue during the first four days of fantasy sports contests after they became legal in August. The ...