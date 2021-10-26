 Homicide call-out Monday night - Albuquerque Journal

Homicide call-out Monday night

By Journal staff and wire reports

Albuquerque police were dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Lead Avenue about 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a call of a male being shot.

Officers discovered a male subject who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UNMH but “the injuries the male received were unsurvivable and he succumbed to them at the hospital,” APD spokesman Darren Deaguero said in a news release.

“This has been deemed a homicide call-out,” he said.

Interviews were being conducted with potential witnesses, but no one was in custody, he said.


