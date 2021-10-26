 Police make arrests in two 2018 homicides - Albuquerque Journal

Police make arrests in two 2018 homicides

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police on Monday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with a pair of unrelated homicides that happened three years ago.

Hunter Matney, 20, was arrested on suspicion of killing Skyler Monday, 24, at the 600 block of Topke Place NE on July 28, 2018.

An indictment filed in 2nd Judicial District Court last week charges Matney with six crimes, including murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Matney’s attorney could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Latrice Thomas, 40, is accused of killing Hilarie Humbles, 28, on May 8, 2018, in the 300 block of Western Skies SE.

She was indicted in July on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said both Matney and Thomas were in custody.

Thomas was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of killing Humbles, but was later released when a witness did not appear for pre-trial interviews, Gallegos said.

Thomas was recently arrested in Oakland, California.

According to a motion seeking to have Thomas held until trial, Humbles’ body was found at the apartment complex two days after her death.

Prosecutors said Thomas, Humbles and another person were videotaped shoplifting shortly before Humbles was killed and a witness told police that Thomas had admitted to killing Humbles.

It was unclear if Thomas had an attorney.


