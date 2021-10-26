 Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees - Albuquerque Journal

Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees

By David Koenig / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

A campaign that began with ordinary people donating frequent-flyer miles has raised enough in two months to provide 40,000 flights for refugees from Afghanistan, and organizers and the White House are looking to nearly double that figure.

About 3,200 flights with donated miles have already carried Afghans from temporary housing at military bases in the U.S. to new homes around the United States, according to organizers.

Corporations have made half of the contributions so far, mostly in tickets donated by airlines.

The campaign is being organized by Welcome.US and Miles4Migrants, a group that was founded in 2016 and uses donated miles and credit card points to help refugees. The group saw support for refugees fleeing Afghanistan in August, as the U.S. military withdrew and turned the country over to the Taliban, and began talking to other nonprofits about helping.

“Government resources are limited, and we knew that the American people wanted to support Afghans who were arriving and help them find safe homes,” said the miles group’s co-founder, Andy Freedman. “That’s when we turned to the airlines.”

United Airlines has contributed 7,000 flights and American Airlines donated 6,000. Smaller contributions have come in from Delta, JetBlue, Alaska, Frontier, Air Canada, aircraft maker Boeing and the Tripadvisor Charitable Foundation, organizers say.

Individuals have donated enough miles and credit card points to cover 20,000 flights, according to the organizers.

“It is incredibly inspiring to see the American people and American companies coming together to welcome our new Afghan neighbors in this way,” said Nazanin Ash, a former State Department official during the Bush and Obama administrations and now the CEO of Welcome.US, a new not-for-profit coalition that is trying to generate private-sector support for arriving Afghans.

The organizers are looking to raise enough additional donations to pay for another 30,000 flights. Using donated miles and cash to pay for travel will free up government refugee aid for housing and other services, organizers say.

“Historically, the evacuees typically pay for their own travel. That is quite a burden to be putting on people who come (to the U.S.) with very little,” said former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, who is President Joe Biden’s point person on aiding the Afghan refugees and is also Biden’s nominee for ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

According to Markell, about 9,000 Afghans have been resettled in the U.S., about 53,000 are living in temporary housing at military bases in the U.S., another 3,700 are coming in next 10 days from bases in Europe and the Middle East, and up to 30,000 more are projected to arrive over the next year or so, a figure that includes people still in Afghanistan.

Military planes were used to evacuate Afghans from a chaotic scene at Kabul’s main airport. Airlines then carried them from bases in Europe and the Middle East to the U.S. under contracts with the federal government

Veterans groups and others have scrambled to get Afghan allies such as interpreters who served the U.S. military on flights out of Kabul since the capital fell to the Taliban. Some don’t have the special immigrant visas that were intended for Afghans who helped Americans during the 20-year U.S. military presence, and the U.S. abandoned its embassy in August.

Some former Trump administration officials are working to build opposition to the U.S. resettlement of Afghan refugees, saying they are a security threat. “How many terrorists are among them?” Trump said in a recent statement. The Biden administration says they were vetted before entering the U.S.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
Nation
Stocks rose in afternoon trading on ... Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday and pushed major indexes further into record heights as investors review mostly solid company earnings. ...
2
AP FACT CHECK: Biden tale of Amtrak conductor doesn't ...
Nation
President Joe Biden is spinning a ... President Joe Biden is spinning a convoluted tale of an Amtrak conductor who congratulated him during his vice presidency for logging more miles riding ...
3
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; big Biden plan in ...
Nation
The Democrats' idea for a new ... The Democrats' idea for a new billionaires' tax to help pay for President Joe Biden's social services and climate change plan has quickly run ...
4
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
Nation
A campaign that began with ordinary ... A campaign that began with ordinary people donating frequent-flyer miles has raised enough in two months to provide 40,000 flights for refugees from Afghanistan, ...
5
Wife accused of dismembering man's body, collecting benefits
Nation
A 69-year-old Las Vegas woman is ... A 69-year-old Las Vegas woman is accused of defrauding Social Security for years after she allegedly dismembered her dead husband's body and threw his ...
6
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users
Nation
In March, as claims about the ... In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of ...
7
'We've got to run' -- Idaho mall shooting leaves ...
Nation
Cheri Gypin thought something had fallen ... Cheri Gypin thought something had fallen from the ceiling when she heard several large bangs at the largest shopping mall in Boise, Idaho. Then ...
8
In fatal shooting, some political foes take aim at ...
Nation
Details are still emerging about how ... Details are still emerging about how Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but some political onlookers ...
9
In Louisiana, a father, a son and a culture ...
Nation
Growing up in the piney backwoods ... Growing up in the piney backwoods of northern Louisiana, where yards were dotted with crosses and the occasional Confederate flag, Jacob Brown was raised ...