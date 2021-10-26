 Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Tempe surface street - Albuquerque Journal

Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Tempe surface street

By Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man and a 2-year-old girl who were passengers in a vehicle driven by a teenager were killed in a wrong-way crash on a Tempe surface street, police said Tuesday.

The teenage driver and the child’s mother were injured in the crash that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in northbound lanes of Price Road near Southern Avenue, police told local news outlets.

A woman who was driving the other vehicle also was injured, police said.

Detectives were investigating whether the teenage driver was under the influence, police said.

No identities were released but police said the teenage driver was a juvenile.


