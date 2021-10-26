Man charged in beating death of MDC cellmate

An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center is charged with murder after he allegedly beat a cellmate to death Monday evening.

Telea Lui, 25, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of 31-year-old Leon Casiquito.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

MDC staff responded around 5:45 p.m. to the fight in the men’s cell and found Casiquito not breathing with “severe trauma” to his head. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Lui told deputies Casiquito had been “nagging” him by hitting him in the legs over the past few days. He said when Casiquito went to hit him again, he punched him and went into a rage.

Lui told deputies he punched, kicked and used his elbows on Casiquito “over and over” as Casiquito apologized and asked him to stop. He said he grew tired and had to catch his breath and got a drink of water at one point.