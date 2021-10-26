Report: Gun that killed cinematographer was used for target practice

Crew members shot real bullets through a prop gun hours before movie star Alec Baldwin discharged the same gun during a rehearsal – killing a cinematographer and wounding a director at a movie set outside Santa Fe, according to The Wrap.

The Oct. 21 incident on the set of the Western film “Rust” left Halyna Hutchins, 42, dead and Joel Souza, 48, injured.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and has served search warrants on the set at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Nobody has been charged in the incident.

The Wrap reported Tuesday that, according to an insider, a number of “Rust” crew members took prop guns from the set — including the gun that killed Hutchins — to shoot at beer cans.

Search warrants filed by investigators show that Assistant Director Dave Halls chose one of three prop guns left on a cart by armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reez, yelled “cold gun” – indicating it was unloaded – and handed it to 63-year-old Baldwin.

Baldwin faced the camera, Hutchins and Souza when he pulled the trigger and the gun discharged. Hutchins was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital where she died and Souza was briefly hospitalized in Santa Fe.