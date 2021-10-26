Governor says film industry has to ‘step up’ after deadly set shooting

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signaled Tuesday her administration could ask lawmakers to strengthen safety guidelines for film productions in New Mexico after a recent mishap on a movie set outside Santa Fe left one individual dead and another wounded.

The Democratic governor, who pushed to eliminate an annual spending cap on New Mexico film incentives after taking office in 2019, said during a news conference she is still awaiting the details of law enforcement officials’ investigation into the Oct. 21 incident.

But she described the situation as a “horrible, unnecessary, preventable tragedy” that should never happen again.

“My expectation is the industry better step up and identify any number of additional improvements and safeguards,” Lujan Grisham said. “If the industry doesn’t come forward with very specific accountable safeguards, they should expect that we will.”

State Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes, who also attended Tuesday’s news conference, said she has been talking to industry officials about possible changes to film-set safety protocols.

She also said investigators with the state Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau have been on the set of the Western film “Rust” since the incident that left Halyna Hutchins, 42, dead and Joel Souza, 48, injured.

Hutchins was a cinematographer for the film, while Souza is its director.

“There’s just no reason there needs to be a fatality on the workplace anywhere, for any job,” Keyes said.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded Souza during a rehearsal for a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, according to law enforcement officials.

Baldwin has said he is fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how the tragedy occurred.

According to search warrant records, an assistant director grabbed one of three prop guns from a cart outside and brought it into a church building on the film set. He yelled “cold gun” — indicating it was not loaded — and handed it to Alec Baldwin, who was practicing a scene.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that there had been previous prop gun misfires on the set and escalating tension over working conditions.

A half-dozen camera workers walked off the set in the hours leading up to the incident and were replaced by nonunion members, according to the newspaper.

New Mexico was one of the first states to launch a film incentive program — it was started in 2003 — and offers film companies a 25% rebate on qualifying expenditures. There’s an even larger 30% rebate for some TV shows.

The policies have made New Mexico one of the top states for film productions — even during the COVID-19 pandemic — as there were 18 film and 24 TV productions in various phases currently in the state, as of Aug. 31.