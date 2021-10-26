 Page school district superintendent rescinds his resignation - Albuquerque Journal

Page school district superintendent rescinds his resignation

By Associated Press

PAGE, Ariz. — The superintendent of the Page Unified School District who resigned Sunday after allegedly making a racist remark at a board meeting last week now intends to stay on the job.

District officials shared Larry Wallen’s decision to rescind his resignation in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Wallen said he’s embarrassed following the allegations of the remarks and apologized “for creating this kind of disharmony.”

Phoenix TV station CBS 5 reported that parents in the eastern Arizona school district allege Wallen made a racist remark about indigenous students at an Oct. 19 school board meeting.

The parents said Wallen called indigenous students “brown kids” following questions about having more virtual teachers in the classroom with the help of a classroom assistant, rather than having a physical teacher.

The discussion was in response to the district’s plan to fill the void of teachers and other faculty members who have left.

“What people don’t know is my whole family is Navajo,” Wallen told CBS 5. “My wife’s Navajo, my grandkids are Navajo, my son’s Navajo,” Wallen said. “And to think I would make racist remarks is… after 35 years on Navajo is very unforgiving.”

Ad Tango

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Tempe surface ...
Around the Region
A man and a 2-year-old girl ... A man and a 2-year-old girl who were passengers in a vehicle driven by a teenager were killed in a wrong-way crash on a ...
2
Court tosses suit against Texas county's drive-thru voting
Around the Region
A 2020 lawsuit to bar drive-thru ... A 2020 lawsuit to bar drive-thru voting in Houston was rejected Monday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed ...
3
Sheriff: Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in home
Around the Region
The skeletal remains of a child ... The skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the Houston area along with three surviving siblings who appear to have ...
4
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days. The ...
5
Tucson police: Body is found in a pond on ...
Around the Region
A body has been found in ... A body has been found in a pond on Tucson's south side, according to authorities. Police said officers were working with the Tucson Fire ...
6
3rd Pima County resident faces illegal voting charges
Around the Region
The Arizona attorney general on Monday ... The Arizona attorney general on Monday announced the indictment of a Pima County man who is accused of voting in the 2020 election despite ...
7
DPS: Another wrong-way driver arrested on freeway in Phoenix
Around the Region
Another driver has been arrested after ... Another driver has been arrested after going the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials ...
8
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 17th time in 24 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 61 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 61 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 17th time in the past 24 days. The latest ...
9
Winning $108M Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu ...
Around the Region
A Mega Millions ticket sold in ... A Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu City earlier this week has won the $108 million jackpot, according to Arizona Lottery officials. They ...
My News
Most Read