Page school district superintendent rescinds his resignation

PAGE, Ariz. — The superintendent of the Page Unified School District who resigned Sunday after allegedly making a racist remark at a board meeting last week now intends to stay on the job.

District officials shared Larry Wallen’s decision to rescind his resignation in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Wallen said he’s embarrassed following the allegations of the remarks and apologized “for creating this kind of disharmony.”

Phoenix TV station CBS 5 reported that parents in the eastern Arizona school district allege Wallen made a racist remark about indigenous students at an Oct. 19 school board meeting.

The parents said Wallen called indigenous students “brown kids” following questions about having more virtual teachers in the classroom with the help of a classroom assistant, rather than having a physical teacher.

The discussion was in response to the district’s plan to fill the void of teachers and other faculty members who have left.

“What people don’t know is my whole family is Navajo,” Wallen told CBS 5. “My wife’s Navajo, my grandkids are Navajo, my son’s Navajo,” Wallen said. “And to think I would make racist remarks is… after 35 years on Navajo is very unforgiving.”