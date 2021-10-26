 Texas executions delayed over religious rights claims - Albuquerque Journal

Texas executions delayed over religious rights claims

By Juan A. Lozano / Associated Press

HOUSTON — The unresolved legal debate over whether spiritual advisers can touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death has delayed the final two executions scheduled this year in Texas.

The delays come as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments next month in the case of another Texas death row inmate on the role of spiritual advisers in the death chamber.

Judges last week rescheduled the executions of Kosoul Chanthakoummane, who was set to die Nov. 10, and Ramiro Gonzales, who was set for Nov. 17. Gonzales’ new execution date is July 13 while Chanthakoummane’s new date is Aug. 17.

Both inmates claimed that Texas was violating their religious freedom by not allowing their spiritual advisers to pray aloud and place a hand on their bodies at the time of their deaths.

“Litigation pending in the United States Supreme Court regarding the defendant’s right to the free exercise of religion warrants the withdrawal of the present date of execution and the setting of a new date of execution,” Medina County prosecutor Edward Shaughnessy wrote in a motion asking a judge to reschedule Gonzales’ execution.

In all, six executions that were scheduled this year in Texas were delayed or rescheduled due to religious freedom claims related to spiritual advisers.

Executions in Texas have been sporadic in the last two years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just three lethal injections carried out last year, and three executions so far this year. In comparison, Texas carried out 13 executions in 2018 and nine in 2019.

In the case set to be argued on Nov. 9 before the U.S. Supreme Court, attorneys for Texas death row inmate John Henry Ramirez say the state “makes no effort to hide its disrespect for the religious exercise of death-row inmates like (Ramirez) who seek spiritual comfort in their final moments.”

Texas prison officials say that direct contact poses a security risk and that prayers said aloud could be disruptive.

Attorneys for the children of Pablo Castro, the 46-year-old convenience store worker Ramirez was convicted of fatally stabbing in 2004, called Ramirez’s religious freedom claims part of “nearly decades of undue delays and manipulative, whipsaw litigation tactics.”

The Supreme Court has dealt with the presence of spiritual advisers in the death chamber in recent years but has not made a definitive ruling. The inmates are citing the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as well as a 2000 federal law that protects an inmate’s religious rights.

The high court’s review comes after the Texas prison system in April reversed a two-year ban on spiritual advisers in the death chamber but limited what they can do. Texas instituted the ban after the Supreme Court in 2019 halted the execution of Patrick Murphy, who had argued his religious freedom was being violated because his Buddhist spiritual adviser wasn’t allowed to accompany him. Murphy remains on death row.

The ruling in Murphy’s case came after the court was criticized for declining to halt the execution of Alabama inmate Domineque Ray over his request to have his Islamic spiritual adviser in the death chamber.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas executions delayed over religious rights claims
Around the Region
The unresolved legal debate over whether ... The unresolved legal debate over whether spiritual advisers can touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death has delayed ...
2
Page school district superintendent rescinds his resignation
Around the Region
The superintendent of the Page Unified ... The superintendent of the Page Unified School District who resigned Sunday after allegedly making a racist remark at a board meeting last week now ...
3
Police: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Tempe surface ...
Around the Region
A man and a 2-year-old girl ... A man and a 2-year-old girl who were passengers in a vehicle driven by a teenager were killed in a wrong-way crash on a ...
4
Court tosses suit against Texas county's drive-thru voting
Around the Region
A 2020 lawsuit to bar drive-thru ... A 2020 lawsuit to bar drive-thru voting in Houston was rejected Monday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed ...
5
Sheriff: Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in home
Around the Region
The skeletal remains of a child ... The skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the Houston area along with three surviving siblings who appear to have ...
6
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days. The ...
7
Tucson police: Body is found in a pond on ...
Around the Region
A body has been found in ... A body has been found in a pond on Tucson's south side, according to authorities. Police said officers were working with the Tucson Fire ...
8
3rd Pima County resident faces illegal voting charges
Around the Region
The Arizona attorney general on Monday ... The Arizona attorney general on Monday announced the indictment of a Pima County man who is accused of voting in the 2020 election despite ...
9
DPS: Another wrong-way driver arrested on freeway in Phoenix
Around the Region
Another driver has been arrested after ... Another driver has been arrested after going the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials ...