Death of female hiker in Scottsdale was due to heart disease

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — The death of a woman while hiking in Scottsdale last weekend was believed to be due to medical reasons, authorities said Tuesday.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office’s preliminary report states that the primary cause of death was heart disease.

Scottsdale police said Raleigh Rosen, a Phoenix resident in her 40s, was hiking with a friend Sunday afternoon on the Lost Dog Wash Trail system.

About 1 ½ miles away from the trailhead, police said Rosen began having trouble breathing and subsequently lost consciousness.

She was pronounced deceased by responding Scottsdale Fire Department paramedics.


