State adds 687 new COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The state reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday a day after New Mexico surpassed the grim milestone of 5,000 deaths from the virus.

Also Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed a kid-sized version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The panel found that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 outweigh any potential risks.

State health officials estimate that 72.3% of New Mexicans 18 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, and 81.8% have received at least one dose.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday reported 687 additional COVID-19 cases, including 147 in Bernalillo County, 91 in San Juan County, and 68 in Doña Ana County.

The 11 additional deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 5,012, the Department of Health reported.

On Monday, the agency reported 5,002 COVID-19 deaths. But the death of one Bernalillo County man previously listed as a COVID-19 victim was removed Tuesday due to insufficient information, health officials said.

The deaths announced Tuesday include two Bernalillo County residents, including a man in his 50s who died more than 30 days ago.

Recent deaths also include two San Miguel County men, and residents of Chaves, Curry, San Juan, Santa Fe, Sandoval and Sierra counties, all in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

Recent deaths also include an Otero County woman in her 30s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.


