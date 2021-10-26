Arizona reports 450 additional COVID cases amid data problem

P(HOENIX — Arizona on Tuesday reported only 450 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 more virus deaths as state officials said it’d be another couple of days before the reporting system recovers from a data-processing problem.

The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,150,432 cases and 20,963 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

The number of additional cases reported Tuesday was far below the latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases while the number of additional deaths was well above the rolling average of daily deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, rising from 2,260.9 on Oct. 10 to 2,572.3 on Sunday, while the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 35 to 60.3 during the same period.

On Monday, when Arizona reported only 158 additional cases and no additional deaths, the department said there was a data-processing problem over the weekend. The problem was corrected but likely would continue to affect numbers through midweek, officials said.

On Tuesday, the department said the problem continued to impact dashboard updates and that figures reported Wednesday and Thursday “are likely to be higher as delayed numbers are added.”