 Stadium planned for Kansas City's women's pro soccer team - Albuquerque Journal

Stadium planned for Kansas City’s women’s pro soccer team

By Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team announced Tuesday they plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team.

The stadium for Kansas City NWSL will be the first built in the U.S. specifically for a women’s soccer team.

Kansas City NWSL owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced the 11,000-seat stadium will be built along the Missouri River close to downtown Kansas City. It will be privately financed.

Construction is expected to start next spring or summer, with the stadium ready for use by 2024, The Kansas City Star reported. Kansas City NWSL had previously announced plans to build a $15 million training facility in the Kansas City suburb of Riverside.

The team’s final match of its inaugural season will be played on Saturday at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The team plans to play next year at Children’s Mercy Park, which is the home of Sporting KC of the MLS.

“World-class facilities have proven to be a catalyst in transforming all professional sports,” said KC NWSL co-owner Angie Long. “Tremendous momentum exists in women’s sports specifically, and we are so proud to play a major role in ensuring the sport and also our region benefit from the economics and growth offered by a stadium of this magnitude.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Stadium planned for Kansas City's women's pro soccer team
From the newspaper
The owners of Kansas City's professional ... The owners of Kansas City's professional women's soccer team announced Tuesday they plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team. The stadium ...
2
NM’s health insurance exchange goes local
Business
Fully state-run means local and new ... Fully state-run means local and new web address for beWellnm
3
Pandemic blamed for crippling Jan-Pro NM, forcing shutdown
Business
Georgia-based parent company sued master franchise ... Georgia-based parent company sued master franchise owners
4
Cleaning service shutdown devastates franchisees
ABQnews Seeker
"Everyone was blindsided" by closure of ... "Everyone was blindsided" by closure of Jan-Pro of New Mexico
5
'Rust' investigation reveals more details
ABQnews Seeker
Baldwin was practicing revolver cross draw ... Baldwin was practicing revolver cross draw when deadly shot was fired
6
Bacteria outbreak at BioPark Zoo now under control
ABQnews Seeker
Four BioPark primates died of shigella ... Four BioPark primates died of shigella illness
7
Police make arrests in two 2018 homicides
ABQnews Seeker
Both suspects, a male, 20, and ... Both suspects, a male, 20, and a female, 40, are in custody
8
Editorial: Gov. needs to turn $1.1B from feds over ...
Editorials
The term "constitutional crisis" isn't one ... The term "constitutional crisis" isn't one that should be tossed around carelessly ...
9
APD's radio system is offline to public
ABQnews Seeker
Department is testing new, encrypted channels Department is testing new, encrypted channels