 Sports Speak Up! Readers bullish on Lobo football, down on Mahomes - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers bullish on Lobo football, down on Mahomes

By ABQJournal News Staff

GREAT WIN by our Lobos in front of the Wyoming homecoming crowd, despite us being 20- point underdogs. That is the jump start we’ve been waiting for this season. Perfect time for our bye week so we can get healthy, fine tune schematically and finish the season strong.

— George Scott

LET ISAIAH CHAVEZ run the Lobo offense, and have CJ Montes fill in as public relations representative.

— Bob, UNM Area

PATRICK MAHOMES is beginning to look more and more like a half billion dollar bust. Instead of spending the offseason doing as many commercials as possible, perhaps he should have spent more time honing his craft!

— DSS


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

