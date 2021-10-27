Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities arrested two people after finding 40 stolen catalytic converters inside a car during a traffic stop on a Tennessee interstate, officials said.

Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found the automotive devices when they stopped a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 in Haywood County on Sunday, the task force said on its Facebook page.

Agents found the converters were being taken from Texas to New York for resale. A ledger book found by agents showed the value of the load in New York was about $30,000, the task force said.

Catalytic converters are located in a car’s exhaust system. They help reduce the amount of pollutants emitted by the vehicle.

The task force did not immediately identify the two people who were arrested.