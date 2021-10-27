 Nor'easter brings hurricane-force wind, causes power outages - Albuquerque Journal

Nor’easter brings hurricane-force wind, causes power outages

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BOSTON — A nor’easter that battered the U.S. coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left 425,000 people without power in Massachusetts and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported the widespread power outages Wednesday morning as areas along the coast experienced wind gusts of 80-90 miles per hour (130-145 kilometers per hour). About 90,000 people lost power in Rhode Island, according to National Grid.

The National Weather Service in Boston reported that travel is not recommended early this morning in southeast Massachusetts because of the hurricane-force wind gusts, numerous downed trees and power outages. The highest wind gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on Martha’s Vineyard, it said. Winds are slowly diminishing throughout the day.

The body of a kayaker who went missing off Long Island was recovered near the Bronx after being spotted in the water by a helicopter search crew, Coast Guard officials said Tuesday. Laurence Broderick, 45, reportedly left Hempstead at about 9 p.m. Monday, a few hours before heavy rain started falling in the region, and was headed to Mamaroneck. He was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

In Connecticut, power lines came down on a school bus headed to Middletown High School on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported. Six students were on the bus, which continued its route after emergency responders removed the power lines. About 15,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday morning.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority closed the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges due to wind gusts of 70 mph early Wednesday morning, then reopened them shortly after to most vehicles. School buses were still not permitted to cross. Ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket was suspended Wednesday. Dozens of schools canceled classes.

Power outages were scattered around Maine, where wind continued to whip on Wednesday morning. Central Maine Power said it was addressing about 17,000 outages. That was about 3% of total customers, the utility said. Downed tree branches and slick roads also caused traffic delays in parts of the state.

There were about 6,000 outages across New Hampshire but no major damage.

The storm was felt as far north as Nova Scotia, where rainfall and wind warnings were for southwestern parts of the province.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Journal Poll: Homelessness joins crime as top concern in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Public safety remains top issue; ... Public safety remains top issue; homeless problem overtakes job worries
2
Governor weighs bolstering safety on NM film sets
ABQnews Seeker
Says industry must 'step up' after ... Says industry must 'step up' after deadly accidental shooting
3
Deathly detours and a 'box of bones,' and you're ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo ... 'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo asks spectators to donate non-perishable items that he gives to The Storehouse food pantry
4
Fellow inmate charged in fatal beating at MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Victim hit 'over and over,' police ... Victim hit 'over and over,' police are told
5
Proton therapy to fight cancer in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Center to build $43M facility bringing ... Center to build $43M facility bringing technology to New Mexico for the first time
6
US funds weighed for disabilities program
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has 13-year waiting list ... New Mexico has 13-year waiting list for services
7
NM tribal leaders calling for cooperation on climate
ABQnews Seeker
Native areas are feeling the effects ... Native areas are feeling the effects
8
State reports 687 new cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico virus toll rises to ... New Mexico virus toll rises to 5,012
9
New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Number of deceased more than doubles ... Number of deceased more than doubles state fatalities for three wars combined
10
FBI: Suspect decapitated man, torched head
ABQnews Seeker
Remains found on Navajo Nation Remains found on Navajo Nation