 NATO's Afghan mission hit by 'mission creep,' official says - Albuquerque Journal

NATO’s Afghan mission hit by ‘mission creep,’ official says

By Lorne Cook / Associated Press

BRUSSELS — NATO’s security operation in Afghanistan became a victim of “mission creep” as the military organization allowed itself to be dragged into helping rebuild the impoverished, conflict-torn country, the official leading a process of drawing lessons from the mission said on Wednesday.

Assistant Secretary-General for Operations John Manza and NATO’s 30 deputy national envoys are compiling a report on almost two decades of work in Afghanistan. They were tasked with the job after the Afghan president fled and the NATO-trained Afghan army collapsed when President Joe Biden announced that he was pulling U.S. troops out, paving the way for the Taliban to seize power.

Manza told European Union lawmakers that of the big lessons being discussed by his team – which also includes input from military and political experts, including from Afghanistan – “the most obvious one is mission creep.”

NATO took over the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan in 2003, almost two years after a U.S.-led coalition invaded the country to oust the Taliban for harboring Osama bin Laden, the deceased al-Qaeda leader.

Manza explained that it initially had around 5,000 troops based mostly in and around the capital Kabul, but that within 3 years its focus shifted to “tackling the root causes of terrorism” by helping to rebuild a landlocked country riven by ethnic and tribal divisions and with a poorly educated population.

NATO troop numbers increased to around 60,000 by 2006, with military-civilian teams spread around the largely lawless country trying to foster economic growth and better governance in almost every province.

“This really substantial increase did not have the desired effects,” Manza said. “The insurgency was still gaining strength. The nation was still suffering greatly from corruption and governmental performance was not improving.”

Manza said: “you have to ask, and we’ve been asking this a lot in the committee I chair, were these goals realistic that we had at the time?” He said that even though the international community did not appear to be achieving its goals, “our response to the poor progress … was to do more.”

Under a “surge” ordered in 2009 by then U.S. President Barack Obama, NATO troops numbers climbed even more, to over 100,000 while international aid to Afghanistan was substantially increased. The excess aid money began fueling already rampant corruption.

“Now looking back, it was clear that this massive effort could not be sustained over a long period of time, so these were transient efforts in the various provinces,” Manza said.

Manza shared initial findings of his committee’s work with NATO defense ministers last week. He is due to submit his final report to the alliance’s foreign ministers when they meet on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Journal Poll: Homelessness joins crime as top concern in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Public safety remains top issue; ... Public safety remains top issue; homeless problem overtakes job worries
2
Governor weighs bolstering safety on NM film sets
ABQnews Seeker
Says industry must 'step up' after ... Says industry must 'step up' after deadly accidental shooting
3
Deathly detours and a 'box of bones,' and you're ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo ... 'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo asks spectators to donate non-perishable items that he gives to The Storehouse food pantry
4
Fellow inmate charged in fatal beating at MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Victim hit 'over and over,' police ... Victim hit 'over and over,' police are told
5
Proton therapy to fight cancer in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Center to build $43M facility bringing ... Center to build $43M facility bringing technology to New Mexico for the first time
6
US funds weighed for disabilities program
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has 13-year waiting list ... New Mexico has 13-year waiting list for services
7
NM tribal leaders calling for cooperation on climate
ABQnews Seeker
Native areas are feeling the effects ... Native areas are feeling the effects
8
State reports 687 new cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico virus toll rises to ... New Mexico virus toll rises to 5,012
9
New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Number of deceased more than doubles ... Number of deceased more than doubles state fatalities for three wars combined
10
FBI: Suspect decapitated man, torched head
ABQnews Seeker
Remains found on Navajo Nation Remains found on Navajo Nation