Ronchetti to announce gubernatorial campaign

SANTA FE — Mark Ronchetti will join a crowded field of Republican candidates seeking the party’s 2022 nomination for governor, providing a new jolt to what was already shaping up to be a high-pressure election cycle.

The Albuquerque meteorologist,

who stepped down from his job at KRQE-TV last week amid escalating intrigue about his political plans, is set to announce his campaign Wednesday morning.

In a campaign announcement video obtained by the Journal, Ronchetti cast himself as a political outsider and targeted Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s handling of crime and other public safety issues.

“I’m a proud New Mexican, but I’m not proud of our politicians and the direction they’re taking the state,” Ronchetti said in the video.

He also vowed to support police officers, help small businesses and improve a New Mexico public school system that has performed poorly in national rankings for years.

Ronchetti also said Lujan Grisham has “robbed us of our freedoms” by her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 5,000 New Mexico residents.

However, Ronchetti is likely to face questions in the coming months about his qualifications to be governor since he has not worked in state government or held elected office.

The grandson of Italian immigrants, Ronchetti grew up in Vermont and later moved to Albuquerque to launch his career. After a brief stint in Oregon, Ronchetti returned to New Mexico in 2006 and has become as a well-known television personality.

Next year’s gubernatorial race will mark Ronchetti’s second run for statewide office in two years.

He left KRQE-TV to run for the U.S. Senate in 2020 and won a three-way Republican primary race in his first foray into statewide politics.

But Ronchetti lost in that year’s general election to Democrat Ben Ray Luján, and subsequently returned to the television station.

Meanwhile, his announcement for governor is relatively late in the game, as seven other Republican candidates have announced gubernatorial campaigns. The announced candidates include state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block and retired U.S. Army National Guard officer Greg Zanetti of Albuquerque.

Whoever wins the GOP nomination next June would run against Lujan Grisham in the November 2022 general election.

The governor, who is seeking re-election to a new four-year term, recently reported raising more than $2.5 million for her re-election campaign during a recent six-month time period and having $2.1 million in her campaign account.

Ronchetti raised nearly $4 million for his U.S. Senate bid in 2020, but reported spending nearly all of that money on his campaign.