 Santa Fe sheriff: Lead projectile recovered from director's shoulder - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe sheriff: Lead projectile recovered from director’s shoulder

By Matthew Reisen and Martin Salazar / Journal Staff Writers


Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Tuesday that investigators believe a “live round” was fired from the gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin that left one person dead and another wounded on a movie set outside of Santa Fe last week.

“A lead projectile was recovered from the shoulder of Mr. (Joel) Souza,” Mendoza said at a news conference about the investigation.”

“We are conducting a thorough and objective investigation,” he later added.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said it’s too soon to say whether any charges will be filed.

The shooting occurred last Thursday when, authorities say, movie star Alec Baldwin, 63, discharged a prop gun that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, dead and director Joel Souza, 48, injured.

Baldwin was rehearsing a cross draw inside an old church for the Western film “Rust” at Bonanza Movie Creek when the incident occurred.

Search warrant affidavits filed by the agency reveal that assistant director Dave Halls grabbed one of three prop guns set on a cart by armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed before yelling “cold gun” — indicating it was not loaded — and handing it to Baldwin.

Hutchins died at an Albuquerque hospital and Souza was hospitalized briefly in Santa Fe. Nobody has been charged in the incident.

Since the shooting national news reports have detailed a litany of complaints from those on the set, including multiple gun mishaps and a walk off of the camera crew due to lack of safety and poor working conditions.

On Tuesday, The Wrap reported that the film’s crew had used the prop guns — including the one used in the shooting — to fire live bullets at beer cans hours before the deadly incident.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Santa Fe sheriff: Lead projectile recovered from director's shoulder
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed(''); Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Tuesday that investigators believe a 'live round' was fired ...
2
Ronchetti to announce gubernatorial campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti will join a crowded ... Mark Ronchetti will join a crowded field of Republican candidates seeking the party's 2022 nomination for governor, providing a new jolt to what was ...
3
Deathly detours and a 'box of bones,' and you're ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo ... 'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo asks spectators to donate non-perishable items that he gives to The Storehouse food pantry
4
Proton therapy to fight cancer in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Center to build $43M facility bringing ... Center to build $43M facility bringing technology to New Mexico for the first time
5
ABQ mom who lost son finds solace in Gun ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man, 22, one of nearly 100 ... Man, 22, one of nearly 100 people killed in city this year
6
State reports 687 new cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico virus toll rises to ... New Mexico virus toll rises to 5,012
7
NM tribal leaders calling for cooperation on climate
ABQnews Seeker
Native areas are feeling the effects ... Native areas are feeling the effects
8
US funds weighed for disabilities program
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has 13-year waiting list ... New Mexico has 13-year waiting list for services
9
FBI: Suspect decapitated man, torched head
ABQnews Seeker
Remains found on Navajo Nation Remains found on Navajo Nation