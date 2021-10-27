Santa Fe sheriff: Lead projectile recovered from director’s shoulder





Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Tuesday that investigators believe a “live round” was fired from the gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin that left one person dead and another wounded on a movie set outside of Santa Fe last week.

“A lead projectile was recovered from the shoulder of Mr. (Joel) Souza,” Mendoza said at a news conference about the investigation.”

“We are conducting a thorough and objective investigation,” he later added.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said it’s too soon to say whether any charges will be filed.

The shooting occurred last Thursday when, authorities say, movie star Alec Baldwin, 63, discharged a prop gun that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, dead and director Joel Souza, 48, injured.

Baldwin was rehearsing a cross draw inside an old church for the Western film “Rust” at Bonanza Movie Creek when the incident occurred.

Search warrant affidavits filed by the agency reveal that assistant director Dave Halls grabbed one of three prop guns set on a cart by armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed before yelling “cold gun” — indicating it was not loaded — and handing it to Baldwin.

Hutchins died at an Albuquerque hospital and Souza was hospitalized briefly in Santa Fe. Nobody has been charged in the incident.

Since the shooting national news reports have detailed a litany of complaints from those on the set, including multiple gun mishaps and a walk off of the camera crew due to lack of safety and poor working conditions.

On Tuesday, The Wrap reported that the film’s crew had used the prop guns — including the one used in the shooting — to fire live bullets at beer cans hours before the deadly incident.