 Company challenges seizure of marijuana proceeds in Kansas - Albuquerque Journal

Company challenges seizure of marijuana proceeds in Kansas

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WICHITA, Kan. — A cash management company has asked a federal court to return nearly $166,000 in proceeds seized in Kansas from sales at Missouri medical marijuana stores.

Dickinson County sheriff’s deputies seized the money in May after stopping a driver for Empyreal Logistics as she was taking the proceeds to Colorado. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri and Colorado, which also allows recreational use. Marijuana use is illegal in Kansas.

Federal prosecutors say the money is subject to forfeiture because it violates a federal law against manufacturing and distributing drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas filed a civil forfeiture action in federal court seeking to seize the money.

A federal magistrate judge ruled last month that there was probable cause to seize the money in Dickinson County because it was the product of illegal drug sales. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

According to federal court filings, Empyreal is arguing the money was obtained through legal transactions.

A driver for Empyreal was stopped for a traffic violation in Dickinson County on May 17 on Interstate 70 near Abilene. The driver, who has not been charged, told the deputy she was going to Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up cash from medical marijuana dispensaries, according to court records.

While in Kansas City, the driver was watched by agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency as she entered several dispensaries, according to court records. On her way back to Denver, she was again stopped by a Dickinson County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputy for an unstated reason.

In a federal affidavit, DEA special agent Bryson Wheeler wrote that about $165,620 was seized after a drug-sniffing dog reacted to the smell of marijuana on the cash, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Jan Douglass, an attorney with Denver-based Cantafio Nagel & Song, which represents marijuana businesses, said the federal case is perplexing because it involves seizing proceeds from legal marijuana transactions, rather than seizing the drug itself, KCUR reported.

“So you’re prohibiting the transport of legitimate funds that were acquired in one state — and we’re not talking products here but the results of a legal, reportable, taxable transaction that’s being seized by another state,” Douglass said.

Danielle Thomas, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas, said the office does not comment on pending litigation.

Empyreal argued in a court filing that the federal government’s claims to the money should be denied.

“There is no evidence that the Subject Currency was furnished or intended to be furnished in exchange for an unlawful controlled substance in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. … Said currency was derived from lawful activity,” an attorney for the company argued.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Santa Fe sheriff: Lead projectile recovered from director's shoulder
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed(''); Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday that investigators believe actor Alec Baldwin discharged a ...
2
Ronchetti to announce gubernatorial campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti will join a crowded ... Mark Ronchetti will join a crowded field of Republican candidates seeking the party's 2022 nomination for governor, providing a new jolt to what was ...
3
Journal Poll: Homelessness joins crime as top concern in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Public safety remains top issue; ... Public safety remains top issue; homeless problem overtakes job worries
4
Governor weighs bolstering safety on NM film sets
ABQnews Seeker
Says industry must 'step up' after ... Says industry must 'step up' after deadly accidental shooting
5
Deathly detours and a 'box of bones,' and you're ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo ... 'Big kid at heart' Jared Trujillo asks spectators to donate non-perishable items that he gives to The Storehouse food pantry
6
Fellow inmate charged in fatal beating at MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Victim hit 'over and over,' police ... Victim hit 'over and over,' police are told
7
Proton therapy to fight cancer in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Center to build $43M facility bringing ... Center to build $43M facility bringing technology to New Mexico for the first time
8
US funds weighed for disabilities program
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has 13-year waiting list ... New Mexico has 13-year waiting list for services
9
NM tribal leaders calling for cooperation on climate
ABQnews Seeker
Native areas are feeling the effects ... Native areas are feeling the effects
10
New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Number of deceased more than doubles ... Number of deceased more than doubles state fatalities for three wars combined