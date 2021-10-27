 Morton gets broken leg examined in Green Bay - Albuquerque Journal

Morton gets broken leg examined in Green Bay

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — The Latest on Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros (all times local):

___

4:50 p.m.

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton went to Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday to be examined by Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle orthopedic specialist.

Morton’s right fibula was broken by a 102 mph drive off the bat of Houston’s Yuli Gurriel in the World Series opener.

The 37-year-old Morton is expected to sidelined until spring training.

___

3:55 p.m.

Eddie Rosario has been moved to the leadoff spot for the Atlanta Braves against Houston right-hander José Urquidy in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night. Jorge Soler was shifted to the fifth slot after homering off lefty Framber Valdez to lead off the opener.

Rosario, the MVP of the NL Championship Series, was in left field, followed by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and Soler at designated hitter.

Right fielder Joc Pederson hit sixth, followed by center fielder Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Max Fried was on the mound for the Braves, who won the opener 6-2.

___

3 p.m.

The Houston Astros are starting José Siri in center field instead of Chas McCormick for Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

This will be the third postseason start and fourth appearance for Siri. The 26-year-old rookie didn’t play in the division series, with McCormick and Jake Meyers splitting time in center field. But he got a chance to contribute in the ALCS and in the World Series with Meyers out with a shoulder injury.

Siri, who made his MLB debut on Sept. 3, will bat eighth.

___

2:15 p.m.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson has replaced injured pitcher Charlie Morton on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series roster.

Major League Baseball announced the move before Game 2 between the Braves and Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Morton came out of the Braves’ opening 6-2 win in the third inning, an inning after he was struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel’s 102 mph comebacker. The Braves said during the game that Morton broke his right fibula and will be sidelined until spring training.

The 25-year-old Davidson had a 3.60 ERA in four big league starts this season, all in May and June, after making his debut in the majors in 2020. He was 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, making his last appearance on Oct. 3. He missed much of the season with left forearm inflammation.

Davidson has not appeared in any big league postseason games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


