Facebook to invest $800M in data center expansion

Facebook will add two more buildings to its massive data center in Los Lunas, expanding its investment there by $800 million, the company announced Wednesday.

The California-based social media giant, which broke ground in fall 2016 on its local data center complex, had planned to construct six buildings at Huning Business Park near Interstate 25 and N.M. 6. Now, it will expand its 730-acre campus there to eight buildings, increasing its total investment from an estimated $1.2 billion previously to $2 billion going forward, the company said.

It will be another three or four years before the entire complex is fully operational. But three of the initial six buildings are already up and running, Facebook Construction Manager Charles Tomlin told local reporters during a tour of the campus Wednesday morning.

One half of the fourth building has also come online, with the other half expected to power up late next next year. And construction is steadily advancing on the fifth and sixth facilities, which are scheduled for completion in 2023.

Now, with two more buildings in the works, Facebook expects to employ 400 permanent workers once the full campus is operational, up from 300 permanent employees it projected with six buildings. And the additional construction means extended employment for roughly 1,100 workers now on site.

“We’ve had about 1,100 construction workers steadily employed here since December 2016,” Tomlin said. “That’s five continuous years with that number of workers on site.”

Facebook’s expansion drew enthusiastic praise from state and local officials.

“With more than 1,000 construction workers on site every day at the Facebook Data Center and hundreds of permanent full-time employees, all of New Mexico can agree the data center project has been a boon to New Mexico and a great benefit to Los Lunas and Valencia County,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Los Lunas Mayor Charles Griego said the local community is “beyond excited” about Facebook’s latest announcement.

“It goes without saying that the economic impacts along with the direct and indirect jobs created from this project have been felt throughout the state, but it’s our residents, local businesses, schools, and nonprofits that have largely benefitted from having one of the most high-tech and recognized brands in the world be located within the Village of Los Lunas,” Griego said in a statement.