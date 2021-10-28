 Ghostly twist: 'Harland Manor' adds thrill, drama to paranormal investigative horror genre - Albuquerque Journal

Ghostly twist: ‘Harland Manor’ adds thrill, drama to paranormal investigative horror genre

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Steven R. Monroe is the mastermind behind the new film “Harland Manor,” which premieres Friday, Oct. 29, on Tubi. (Courtesy of Tubi)

Steven R. Monroe knows his way around a horror film.

He’s been at the helm of the 2010 remake “I Spit on Your Grave” and its sequel.

His latest project is “Harland Manor,” which begins streaming Friday, Oct. 29, on Tubi as part of the streaming platform’s “Terror of Tubi.”

Monroe says he wrote the script around 2015 for a producer who was interested in the project.

“Then I had given it to my manager, Stan Spry, who gave it to Tubi, and they liked it,” he says. “It was on the shelf for a while, and then I dusted it off.”

“Harland Manor” follows a group of paranormal investigators documenting the hauntings of the Harland Manor, only to find themselves hunted by the malevolent ghosts that still dwell there.

Monroe and co-writer John Thaddeus wanted to take the paranormal investigative horror genre and add a thrill and dramatic element to it.

“I hadn’t seen it done before,” he says. “Most of the films were straightforward horror, and I wanted to see where it landed.”

The film stars Camille Sullivan, Summer H. Howell, Dion Johnstone and Josh Strait, as members of the paranormal team.

The production was filmed in September, and Monroe delivered the final product to Tubi on Oct. 18.

“To be honest, I love the postproduction process,” he says. “To me, it’s a lot of fun to bring to life. This is where you breathe life into the project. It was a lot of hard work and long hours. We had a modest budget for the film and made everything work.”

Monroe says the shooting schedule was short and he didn’t feel the effects until wrapping.

“When I was on the airplane home, that’s when it all hit me,” he says. “We were able to complete a film as a unit.”

Monroe is a fan of the horror genre and enjoys trying to push his filmmaking forward.

“Being a child of the films of the 1970s, it’s fun to look back at all of that,” he says. “To try and pay homage to it. Whenever I do horror, I do everything in my power to not utilize visual effects. In this movie, there were no VFX enhancements.”

Monroe is anticipating the release of the film and takes the criticism in stride.

He’s been in the film business for a long time and continues to work on projects that he can stand behind.

He’s also not a stranger to working in New Mexico.

“I haven’t shot in New Mexico for decades,” he says. “I love shooting there. My first time there was working on the HBO project ‘The Last Outlaw.’ It was the Mickey Rourke Western. Hopefully, I’ll get back for a project there.”

Now streaming
Steven R. Monroe’s latest film, “Harland Manor,” is streaming at tubi.tv and on the Tubi app


