Hoops and hopes: Apple TV+ series ‘Swagger’ looks inside youth club basketball

Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to tell a story.

He’s mostly been behind the scenes on projects.

With his latest, “Swagger,” he was drawn to the story because he experienced the life of a basketball player through his son. The series premieres Friday, Oct. 29, on Apple TV+.

“It’s a sports story that we haven’t seen before,” he says. “I met with KD (Kevin Durant), who shared his youth basketball experiences with me. I felt like this whole world of grassroots youth club basketball, no one has ever really tackled it before. So that was exciting.”

The series is led by an ensemble cast of stars, including O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds.

Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace’s mother, who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team’s glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a subpar player with a wealthy dad; and Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company.

Bythewood created the series and writes, directs and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Durant.

His eldest son went though the youth basketball world.

“It felt like it was a big part of my life as a parent,” he says. “I’m excited to just go dissect it and put it on screen.”

Bythewood says the first major challenge was that he promised rich and fresh narrative.

“At the same time, I made a promise that the ball playing would be shot in a way and executed in a way that we hadn’t seen before,” he says. “So once I laid down that bit, everybody bought into the vision. Then it was a matter of me executing it. The level of ball playing had to be done at such a high level. I needed to find a way that we’ve never seen it before.”

“Swagger” was one of the many productions affected by the pandemic.

The series was about five episodes in before it was shut down for months.

“But it offered another opportunity to elevate the storytelling,” he says. “While we were figuring out COVID protocols, I revised the scripts so that we could bring the pandemic element into the narrative. The challenge was met and greatly elevated our show.”

With close to a dozen characters in the series, Bythewood says each one is important to the narrative.

“I feel like there’s a piece of me in a lot of the characters,” he says. “Jenna was the easiest character for me to write. I just got her. There’s a piece of my mother in her and of all the strong women that have been in my life. I recognize myself with her as well. Musa reminds me of my son, who was a point guard when he played basketball.”

As the premiere date for “Swagger” nears, Bythewood is excited that the series will be seen by an audience.

In addition to basketball, the series also touches on race, inequality and other social issues.

“I really hope that people will fall in love with these characters the way I have,” he says. “Meeting these characters, I think, will challenge people’s perspective about a lot of things like female athletes and about race in this country. How we treat kids. I really hope that this is a narrative that entertains the hell out of people, but gets them thinking as well.”

Streaming

The Apple TV+ series “Swagger” begins streaming Friday, Oct. 29. The 10-episode series follows a top youth basketball player working toward his dream of playing in the NBA.