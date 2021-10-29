Back after ‘rough year: Zach Williams brings his ‘Rescue Story Tour’ to ABQ after pandemic hiatus

On the road is where Zach Williams feels the most comfortable.

He missed it during 2020, when there was limited touring.

“It was a rough year,” he says. “We did some of the drive-in movie theater performances.”

The time off the road also gave the musician time to work on new music, as well as spend time with his family.

“Honestly, I spent a lot of time with my family, and we stayed at the lake most of the summer,” he says. “I wrote on the days I was home, and I started writing songs last January. Now that we’re back on tour, I’m trying to squeeze in a songwriting session.”

Williams is now on his “The Rescue Story Tour,” along with We the Kingdom and Cain. The tour makes a stop in Albuquerque on Friday, Nov. 5, at Legacy Church.

The Christian singer-songwriter is known for his singles “There Was Jesus,” “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir,” “Fear Is a Liar,” “Rescue Story,” “Less Like Me,” “Stand My Ground” and “The Struggle.” His most recent album is “Rescue Story,” released in 2019.

Williams started “The Rescue Story Tour” in 2019, and it was canceled in March 2020. He then tried to resume it in late 2020, but it was canceled.

“This is the third time we rescheduled the tour,” he says. “We have some new songs that were released over the last year. We’re playing most of the stuff on the new record.”

Williams is also honored to have both We the Kingdom and Cain on tour with him.

“I feel like I hit the jackpot,” he says of the two bands. “They were both just coming out with songs, and they’ve seen their profile rise significantly. It’s been a great tour.”

Williams has been working with music for decades, and it was always his dream to be a full-time musician.

But he could never have dreamed of his success – which includes Grammys and multiple No. 1 singles.

There was also a lot of sacrifice.

“For about 10 years of my life, I worked a full-time job so I could have some time to play shows over the weekend,” he says. “Back then, I was playing Southern rock, and it wasn’t glorifying God. I decided to turn my life around, and now he’s at the center of everything I do. That’s been making all the difference.”

Traveling around the country, Williams is taking every health precaution in keeping himself and the audiences safe.

“I’ve had COVID twice, and it’s not fun,” he says. “We look at all the restrictions placed in each venue and abide by them all. We’re excited to be bringing the love of Jesus to audiences again.”