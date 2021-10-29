 On the record: Musician Jesse Korman widely praised for work as director of ABQ studio - Albuquerque Journal

On the record: Musician Jesse Korman widely praised for work as director of ABQ studio

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Albuquerque-based musician Jesse Korman is responsible for the day-to-day operations at Elephonic Recording Studios. (Courtesy of Jesse Korman)

Jesse Korman is a genius in the recording studio.

That’s often said when musicians far and wide refer to the Albuquerque-based musician. He’s also the director of operations at Elephonic Recording Studios, a title he’s had since the studio opened in 2010.

“There’s a perception that I own the studio,” he says with a laugh. “I’m the one that runs it, and I do all the management and all the engineering.”

Music has been at the forefront of Korman’s life, since his father gave him a guitar.

He began practicing, and by the late ’90s and early 2000s, he was performing in bands locally.

During that time, he was studying at University of New Mexico, eventually getting an MBA.

“I’d study in school all day,” he says. “Then at night, I’d perform at Burt’s (Tiki Lounge) or at Launchpad.”

Korman always has his hands in projects.

He’s been able to put all his interests to work – a rarity in today’s world.

Jesse Korman is often behind the boards when recording musicians or voiceover actors for podcasts. (Courtesy of Jesse Korman)

“I’ve been at other studios as a musician, and it informed the type of studio I wanted to be,” he says. “I’ve tried to make Elephonic artist-centric and musician-centric. People say the studio has to look nice and sound nice. It’s taken a little while to build up. There were times I made eight to 10 albums a year.”

Although the studio has grown, the pandemic took the wind out of its progression.

Korman says as March 2020 approached, he was working on the podcast for USA Network’s “Briarpatch.”

“The day we finished, it was the beginning of locking down,” he says.

He then began to build websites and do some outside the box work.

“I did remote mixing and mastering projects to keep busy,” he says. “Things have slowly started to get better, and there are clients that are getting ready to head into the studio.”

Here are some fun facts about Korman:

1 “I once worked with George Thorogood & The Destroyers when he booked Elephonic studios in 2017 to record guitar and vocals for a two-song vinyl release for Rounder Records. George is hilarious and kind, and a fun person to work with.”
2 “I was hired by NBCUniversal to record the official podcast for USA Network’s ‘Briarpatch’ in 2020 and also worked with Walt Disney Pictures in 2018 to help engineer music for the Disney+ movie ‘Star Girl.’ ”
3 “The most recent major release I worked on was as director of the audiobook ‘Ridgeline’ by Michael Punke, released by Macmillan Audio and Henry Holt publishers in June 2021. This was Punke’s follow-up novel to ‘The Revenant,’ and I spent two weeks working on this production with actor Tatanka Means at Elephonic Studios.”
4 “I’ve been in many local bands over the years, and have written, recorded and released six full-length albums. The most popular band I have been in is Atomonaut, and our albums ‘Inner Space Volumes 1 & 2′ receive thousands of streams per week online. The vast majority of our plays come out of Western Europe and South America.”
5 “Productions I have managed and engineered at Elephonic Studios have won New Mexico Music Awards, including 2016’s ‘Hold on to You’ by Cali Shaw and 2019’s ‘Old Town,’ featuring Courtney Hampton, by You I Am.”

Online
Check out some of Jesse Korman’s work at elephonicrecording.com


