 Funny business: New Mexico Comic Expo features actors, artists, vendors - Albuquerque Journal

Funny business: New Mexico Comic Expo features actors, artists, vendors

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Comics publisher Jim Lee will be one of the guests featured at the New Mexico Comic Expo, which begins on Friday, Oct. 29. (Victor Ha/DC Comics)

Matthew Trujillo’s world has always included the escapism that comics bring.

It’s no wonder Trujillo is at the helm of New Mexico Comic Expo.

The three-day event takes place Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Albuquerque Convention Center. This will be the second year for the event.

“It’s a little smaller show,” Trujillo says. “We don’t have as many vendors, because we’re making sure that we’re compliant with COVID protocols. We will have 20-foot aisles, and masks are required.”

Trujillo planned for the event to be in August, but there were more mandates and closures.

“Halloween weekend was the perfect time,” he says with a laugh. “We end early enough on Halloween so the kids can still go out and trick-or-treat.”

While the event may be smaller in scale, Trujillo has plenty of special guests and panels planned for visitors.

The guests confirmed for the expo are Ming-Na Wen from “Marvel’s Agents of S.h.i.e.l.d.,” John Glover from “Smallville” and “Fear of the Walking Dead,” Ted Raimi from “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” George Newbern from “Scandal,” Brandon Adams and the cast of “The Sandlot,” Steve Rude, creator of Nexus Comics, Ben Dunn and Elle Newlands.

Trujillo also confirmed that Jim Lee, a comic book artist and the chief creative officer of DC Comics, will be at the show.

One of the other challenges that Trujillo ran into was working with the availability of actors and artists.

“A lot of the actors are working and simply can’t be on the convention circuit,” he says. “Putting together the guest list was a challenge – a fun one.”

Trujillo managed to get actors from “Boy Meets World,” “The Mighty Ducks” and “The Sandlot.”

“I grew up watching these shows, and it’s amazing for us to get them together,” he says. “I’m looking forward to having guests come in, getting dressed up and having a good time.”

Trujillo is owner of Age of Comics in Albuquerque. He studied architecture at the University of New Mexico.

But he was so consumed by comic book culture that he made the leap to opening the store and now organizing the comic expo. “I’m so invested in the culture and comics,” he says.
“It’s my life. I always tell people to do something they love. I love every minute of this.”

New Mexico Comic Expo
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
WHERE: Albuquerque Convention Center, 201 Second NW
HOW MUCH: $30 general adult admission Friday; $40 general adult admission Saturday; $35 general adult admission Sunday; $5 for children ages 7-13; information at nmcomicexpo.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Tension, balance and emotions
Arts
Exhibition of paintings by two artists ... Exhibition of paintings by two artists reveals the deeper instincts of their natures
2
Anita Hill urges us all to battle gender violence
Arts
Anita Hill didn't care if President ... Anita Hill didn't care if President Joe Biden apologized or not, but she found his aversion to doing ...
3
Xeric Garden Club to host event
Arts
Xeric Garden Club of Albuquerque will ... Xeric Garden Club of Albuquerque will host a presentation by George Duda, a founding member of Think ...
4
Two NM artists awarded Joan Mitchell Foundation Fellowships
Arts
The innovations of Luis Tapia and ... The innovations of Luis Tapia and Rose B. Simpson take on traditions with a contemporary twist.< ...
5
The last book in an unplanned trilogy explores the ...
Arts
With deep feeling, F. Harlan Flint ... With deep feeling, F. Harlan Flint writes about several facets of love in his new book "From There to Eternity: Alzheimer's and Beyond"
6
Taos' Noche de Altares brings Mexican tradition, NM history ...
Arts
Any big event has to start ... Any big event has to start somewhere, so reasoned Carmen Medrano.Medrano has organized ...
7
Now is a good time to transplant rose of ...
Arts
Q. Earlier this year we planted ... Q. Earlier this year we planted two rose of Sharon shrubs. They are doing great, but we've decided t ...
8
A look at five places around Albuquerque that go ...
Arts
Cody Polston has always been interested ... Cody Polston has always been interested in history. ...
9
Documentary looks at what happens when Japanese atomic bomb, ...
Arts
The time between the attack on ... The time between the attack on Pearl Harbor and the detonation of the atomic bomb changed the world. ...