Funny business: New Mexico Comic Expo features actors, artists, vendors

Matthew Trujillo’s world has always included the escapism that comics bring.

It’s no wonder Trujillo is at the helm of New Mexico Comic Expo.

The three-day event takes place Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Albuquerque Convention Center. This will be the second year for the event.

“It’s a little smaller show,” Trujillo says. “We don’t have as many vendors, because we’re making sure that we’re compliant with COVID protocols. We will have 20-foot aisles, and masks are required.”

Trujillo planned for the event to be in August, but there were more mandates and closures.

“Halloween weekend was the perfect time,” he says with a laugh. “We end early enough on Halloween so the kids can still go out and trick-or-treat.”

While the event may be smaller in scale, Trujillo has plenty of special guests and panels planned for visitors.

The guests confirmed for the expo are Ming-Na Wen from “Marvel’s Agents of S.h.i.e.l.d.,” John Glover from “Smallville” and “Fear of the Walking Dead,” Ted Raimi from “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” George Newbern from “Scandal,” Brandon Adams and the cast of “The Sandlot,” Steve Rude, creator of Nexus Comics, Ben Dunn and Elle Newlands.

Trujillo also confirmed that Jim Lee, a comic book artist and the chief creative officer of DC Comics, will be at the show.

One of the other challenges that Trujillo ran into was working with the availability of actors and artists.

“A lot of the actors are working and simply can’t be on the convention circuit,” he says. “Putting together the guest list was a challenge – a fun one.”

Trujillo managed to get actors from “Boy Meets World,” “The Mighty Ducks” and “The Sandlot.”

“I grew up watching these shows, and it’s amazing for us to get them together,” he says. “I’m looking forward to having guests come in, getting dressed up and having a good time.”

Trujillo is owner of Age of Comics in Albuquerque. He studied architecture at the University of New Mexico.

But he was so consumed by comic book culture that he made the leap to opening the store and now organizing the comic expo. “I’m so invested in the culture and comics,” he says.

“It’s my life. I always tell people to do something they love. I love every minute of this.”