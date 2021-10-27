Volleyball: Lobos to host Wyoming; NMSU plays co-division leader

The University of New Mexico volleyball team faces a key home match Thursday when Wyoming visits Johnson Center for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

UNM (15-6, 6-4) comes in tied for fourth place in the Mountain West with eight matches remaining. Wyoming (13-9, 5-5) is one game back and tied for sixth but defeated the Lobos in three close sets earlier this season in Laramie.

Both teams are fighting for berths in the six-team MWC tournament Nov. 24-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Click here for the league standings.)

Outside hitter Kaitlynn Biassou continues to pace UNM, leading the Mountain West in overall kills (165) and kills per set (4.46) in conference matches. She ranks among the top 60 nationally in five statistical categories.

The Cowgirls are led by outside hitters Naya Shimé and KC McMahon. Shimé had a career-best 18 kills in Wyoming’s win over UNM on Oct. 16.

NMSU: Two of the three teams in a tie for first place in the Western Athletic Conference West Division are set to duke it out Thursday in Riverside, Calif., when the Aggies (15-6, 6-3) play Cal Baptist (11-8, 6-3). The match streams at 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.