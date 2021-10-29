 Hoppy Halloween!: NM Brewers Guild's annual costume party fundraiser returns - Albuquerque Journal

Hoppy Halloween!: NM Brewers Guild’s annual costume party fundraiser returns

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Beer Premier: Monster Mash will take place Oct. 30. Tickets are on sale now. (Courtesy of New Mexico Brewers Guild)

Put on a costume and get ready to mash with some monsters, because the New Mexico Brewers Guild annual Beer Premier party has returned after a pandemic hiatus.

Leah Black, executive director of the guild, said the guild is excited to bring back this annual costume party fundraiser. Traditionally, the bash takes place the last Friday of October, and the main event is a sampling of new craft beers from participating breweries.

Nexus Blue Smokehouse will host this year’s New Mexico Brewers Guild Beer Premier fundraiser. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

NexuThis year’s party is named Beer Premier: Monster Mash and will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Nexus Blue Smokehouse, 1511 Broadway SE.

Organizers go all out by bringing in a red carpet and having guests pose on it for photos, similar to a movie premiere. There will be live music, food and beer from 21 breweries “that have never before seen the light of day.”

“It’s a fundraiser for us, and it gives us a change to promote the breweries,” Black said. “It’s also an opportunity to create new craft beer fans.”

Attendees can participate in a costume contest and get a free glass to take home.

Brewers will be on hand to answer questions about their beers.

The Beer Premier: Monster Mash will take place Oct. 30 and give the public a chance to participate in a private tasting of new beers from over 20 craft breweries. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Brewers Guild)

The event is held at a different location each year. Black said Nexus was chosen this year to bring recognition to its relatively new Blue Smokehouse location, which features Southern-style barbecue. The restaurant was open only a year before it had to shut down because of the pandemic, giving it little time to establish a customer base.

“It’s such a cool space,” Black said. “It’s in an old Elks Lodge.”

Tickets are available on eventbrite.com. The cost is $45 a person, and costumes are highly encouraged.


Participating breweries at the Beer Premier: Monster Mash
Bathtub Row, Bosque, Canteen, Enchanted, EX Novo, High & Dry, Marble, Nexus, Palmer, Ponderosa, Quarter Celtic, Rio Bravo, Second Street, Sidetrack, Starr Bros., Steel Bender, Taos Mesa, Thirsty Eye, Three Rivers, Tractor and Turtle Mountain.


