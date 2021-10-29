 'A celebration of life': Ancient Aztec tradition of Diá de los Muertos kept alive across New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

‘A celebration of life’: Ancient Aztec tradition of Diá de los Muertos kept alive across New Mexico

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Illustration by Cathryn Cunningham/Albuquerque Journal

Americans have increasingly began to embrace Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a tradition that honors an ancient approach to death.

Día de los Muertos is observed every Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Jorge García, senior program manager at El Centro de la Raza at the University of New Mexico, said roots of the practice can be traced to the Aztec civilization’s deep spiritual beliefs about life, death and the afterlife. He said they believed those who died were allowed to return to the living world for one night each year. Día de los Muertos marks that return.

García, who is from Mexico, said the Aztecs did not fear death or see it as a tragedy.

“They (Aztecs) believed that this life is temporary and you’re just moving through it to get to the next plane,” García said. “Death, for them, wasn’t the end. They did not believe that these people were actually gone. They had just moved on.”

As society has changed, García said, so has the way people celebrate the tradition. What began as an Aztec ceremony welcoming the dead back from Mictlán, the underworld, has evolved into families visiting their deceased loved ones at cemeteries and most recently to ofrendas, or offerings, also known as altars, inside homes, schools and businesses and at community events.

The celebration is widespread in Mexico, the former location of the Aztec empire, and as the Mexican people have migrated to the United States, they have brought the tradition with them, especially to the Southwest, García said.

Terry Vargas lights a candle as part of the Dia de Los Muertos Ofrendas at her West Side home on October 21, 2021. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Many of the altars seen today share similar elements. Photos of lost loved ones are the main feature, but skeletons are a prominent theme. García said the skeletons are not morbid, but instead are a symbol of transformation.

The marigold is another image associated with Día de los Muertos altars. It is believed the flower’s vibrant colors and powerful scent will lure and welcome the spirits, who are surrounded by beautiful flowers in the afterlife, García said.

Other popular items that adorn the ofrendas are pan de muerto (bread of the dead), a glass of water, dishes of food, fruit, alcoholic beverages and candles.

Many altars also feature dogs.

“The Aztec believed we should be good friends with dogs,” he said. “They believed it was the dog who carries you through the levels of Mictlán after death to your final destination.”

While the purpose of the celebration is clear, the meaning of it is determined by the practitioner.

Ignacio Pardo began setting up an ofrenda 11 years ago as a way to reconnect with his culture and preserve the memories of relatives who have passed away.

“I first started because I would see my cousin from Mexico doing it,” he said. “But my family here didn’t do it. Over the years, I’ve gotten into it more and more.”

Pardo puts up a large, seven-level altar outside, usually near the entrance of his home, to welcome his loved ones and light the way as they return to this world. Each level of the altar has a different meaning. He uses the top level to represent his religious and spiritual beliefs. On the second level, he places water and a mirror so the returning loved ones can hydrate themselves and see their reflection as they return.

The third level always contains salt for purification. The pan de muerto goes on the fourth level, followed by the favorite food and drinks of loved ones on the fifth level. Photos are dispersed throughout the altar, but the sixth level is the main section for them.

The pictures he includes are usually of family members and friends who have passed that year. But there are some constants.

“I always feature my great-grandma and great-grandpa, who I never met,” he said. “The altar is the only way I know them.”

Finally, the seventh level is the pathway leading to the altar, a place the dead will kneel, confess their sins and ask for forgiveness.

Terry Vargas started her altar to help process the death of her loved ones. She first encountered the practice in 1995 at an elementary school event for her son, Lawrence Charles Vargas, who was 5 at the time. That same night, she got a call that her abuelita, or grandma, had passed away. Having just attended the event, she said, it was so much easier to explain to her son about the woman’s passing. It inspired her to begin practicing the tradition as a way to make sense of the loss that death brings.

Her first ofrenda was just a candle and some photos. It grew every year, but she could never have imagined how important that practice would become.

In 2008, her son was killed in Downtown Albuquerque, shot in the back after trying to break up a fight. Vargas and her husband, Lawrence, started the charity Lawrence Charles Vargas Shoes-for-Kids & Acts of Compassion as a way to honor their son. It was the annual altar, though, that helped her channel her grief.

“Its a celebration of life,” she said. “It’s the belief that our loved ones, who lived on this earth and loved, live on with the people who love them.”

She erects it in the front room of the West Side home, with a photo of her son as the centerpiece. There are skeleton figurines, a small dog, a small plate of uncooked pinto beans and a cigar box full of photos and memorial cards for friends and relatives who have passed.

Monica Thompson, a Roswell native, started an altar about two years ago as she began to explore her spirituality. She first experienced Día del los Muertos in the 1990s during an extended stay in Mexico.

“I was taught death is sad,” she said. “When I was in Mexico, we went to the graves and we shared food and drink. It really shifted my mind and view of death. There is not a distinction between our world and the next. It’s a continuation.”

Thompson keeps her altar simple, with a few photos, incense, a crystal and a cow skull with the saying “Go behind me, Satan” to ward against unwanted energy.

Some have lobbed criticisms in response to the growing popularity of celebration, saying it has become commercialized and misunderstood. García said that can happen when something becomes mainstream.

“It’s great that the tradition is expanding but sad people don’t always understand the meaning,” he said. “But anything that can help people feel connected and a sense of pride in their culture, even if it’s watered down, is a good thing.”

Visiting some altars
The Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque has created a statewide route to view Día del los Muertos altars.
The altars are dedicated to loved ones who have died.
The altar route goes through Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos and Farmington. The route is a mix of 25 museums, schools and local businesses. Some of the stops in Albuquerque include Vara Winery, Atrisco Heritage Academy High School and the Gutiérrez-Hubbell House in the South Valley.
Most exhibits will open Oct. 29 and run through Nov. 10, and some will have cultural activities linked to the tradition. Visit rutadealtares.online for an interactive map that shows the location and hours each altar is open to the public or consulmex.sre.gob.mx/albuquerque for more details.
– Elaine D. Briseño


