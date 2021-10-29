 Speaking of death ... Before I Die New Mexico Festival helps plan for end-of-life issues - Albuquerque Journal

Speaking of death … Before I Die New Mexico Festival helps plan for end-of-life issues

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Before I Die NM Festival will host “Cemetery Stories: Life, Death and Beyond,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Historic Fairview Cemetery. (Courtesy of Bethany Tabor)

Gail Rubin wants to talk about death, even though it’s a scary subject for many.

Rubin is behind the Before I Die New Mexico Festival, which features educational panels and films about death.

The festival – which is in its fifth year – begins on Saturday, Oct. 30, and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“We’re doing a combination festival this year of in-person and hybrid,” Rubin says. “We managed to do it virtually last year, but there’s nothing like an in-person event.”

Shown is part of Gail Rubin’s personal ofrenda. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, there is a hands-on workshop called How to Make an Altar Honoring Deceased Loved Ones. (Courtesy of Gail Rubin)

Rubin says the festival concept brings together entertaining and educational elements to start conversations about death and dying.

Events are designed to prompt baby boomers and their millennial children to plan for end-of-life issues.

Festival in-person events will take place in Albuquerque, pandemic restrictions permitting. Funeral homes and cemeteries in other cities and states may hold one-day events, with their attendees joining online virtual events through Zoom.

“The pandemic brought mortality to top-of-mind awareness,” Rubin says. “The Before I Die Festival helps us to plan ahead for end-of-life issues, while putting the ‘fun’ in funeral planning.”

Festival event topics include estate planning, financial planning, obituary writing, downsizing, grief, funerals through history, and other issues.

Events include:

• Visit Historic Fairview Cemetery, established in Albuquerque in 1881, for a special tour.

• Daily Death Cafe conversations about mortality issues and questions, in-person and online.

• Behind-the-scenes tours of funeral homes and cemeteries.

• Panel discussions by end-of-life experts, both in-person and online. “Millennial Morticians With ABQ Brews” returns to Tractor Brewing’s Wells Park location on Monday, Nov. 1.

• Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration and a workshop to prepare for the holiday.

All events are accessible for a small donation. Videos of in-person sessions and virtual online sessions will be posted to the Before I Die Festival YouTube Channel after the festival.

More information about the 2021 Before I Die NM Festival is available at BeforeIDieNM.com.

“The festival came together pretty quickly,” Rubin says. “We’ve been working with GatheringUs and making sure what we do in person will work on Zoom. It’s been an amazing time for us to welcome people back.”

 

 

 

