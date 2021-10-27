NM health officials say COVID-19 plateau defies easy explanations

SANTA FE — Just days after New Mexico crossed the grim threshold of 5,000 lives lost to COVID-19, top state health officials said Wednesday they’re not totally sure why the number of new cases reported statewide has plateaued and not decreased like in some other states.

Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase cited the likelihood of waning immunity among individuals who got the COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago as one possible factor that could explain the stubbornly high number of new positive test results.

“We wish we knew more,” Scrase acknowledged at one point during a Wednesday online briefing with reporters. “It could be a lot of different things.”

New Mexico is one of just six states with a face mask mandate still in place for indoor public settings and has one of the nation’s highest vaccine administration rates, with more than 72% of adult residents fully vaccinated and 81.9% of those 18 and older having received at least one vaccine dose, according to DOH data.

However, that has not translated to a drop in virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and state Department of Health epidemiologist Christine Ross said the state continues to sit at an “uncomfortable plateau.”

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased in recent days in New Mexico’s northwest and southwest regions, though cases are trending down in southeast New Mexico, health officials said Wednesday.

They also expressed optimism that booster shots for already vaccinated New Mexicans and the possibility of children 5 to 11 years old becoming eligible for the vaccine — shots for younger children could begin in the next two weeks — could lead to a decline in new virus cases.

After several months of declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, virus spread surged once again in August due to the highly contagious delta variant.

The number of new cases decreased gradually in September, but has since gone back up and the 5,598 new cases reported over the last week — or nearly 800 new cases per day — was the highest number recorded since late August.

In addition, New Mexico’s virus test positivity rate of 9.9% over a recent weeklong period was among the highest in the nation, according to U.S. Health and Human Services Department data.

Both Ross and Scrase cautioned Wednesday it’s tricky to compare state-to-state trends due to testing and reporting differences.

“This is cyclical and every state has its ups and downs,” Scrase said.

Health officials also appeared to back away from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s suggestion this week the state could reduce, if not eliminate, its susceptibility to the virus if its vaccination rate reaches 85% of the population.

“That number is elusive — I don’t think we know what it is,” Ross said.

For his part, Scrase said the state’s vaccination strategy for COVID-19 could eventually resemble its strategy for flu shots, with a new shot given annually to target the latest variants of the virus.

They also said there’s still a clear link between high vaccination rates and lower virus spread, although more vaccinated New Mexicans have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

During a recent four-week period, unvaccinated individuals made up roughly 73% of new cases and 77% of those hospitalized statewide. Among those who died due to the virus, 113 of the 123 deaths during the time period — or about 92% — were unvaccinated residents, according to DOH data.

Meanwhile, there were 959 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, along with 15 additional deaths related to the virus. Those deaths brought the state’s death toll to 5,027 since the pandemic hit New Mexico in March 2020.

There were also 389 individuals hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 — up from 365 a week earlier.

New Mexico’s hospitals have been facing a double-whammy of a health care worker shortage and a large number of sick patients, with many of those hospitalized for ailments other than COVID-19 having seen their conditions worsen after not getting treatment during the early stages of the pandemic, Scrase said.

He said New Mexico is seeking to use federal funds to recruit 290 additional health care workers, mostly nurses, to help staff hospitals in Farmington, Alamogordo and other cities.