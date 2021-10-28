New aquatic center needs voter support

I’m the co-leader of a non-political, citizen initiative to get a robust aquatic center built that will be based on a needs-focused design and will serve the entire city for decades to come.

You can learn more about our efforts at http://www.NorthDomingoBacaAquaticCenter.com. I built this website to serve as a repository of information on community-wide interests/needs, funding activities, tourism potential, city documents, plans and promises, etc.

The far Northeast Heights has long been promised a swimming pool facility at North Domingo Baca Park. You can view the 2005 design plan here: https://www.cabq.gov/council/documents/councilor-district-4-documents/ndbp_master_plan.pdf.

This is a hugely popular project that has led to massive community frustration due to its current status. As of October 2021, this facility remains unbuilt and underfunded. Until March of this year, it seemed the project had been deep-sixed and afforded only a small trickle of funding that would forever be outpaced by inflation. Our citizen group is working closely with Councilor Brook Bassan in an effort to change that.

There is an opportunity here for the city to meet deep unmet aquatics needs, drive new tourism and fulfill a longtime promise. Our citizen group is pushing for an aquatic center that will serve the entire city for decades and alleviate most of the problems we’ve heard from the community at large.

It’s time for Albuquerque to put aquatics equality front and center, end the “swimming pool desert” in the northern half of the city and afford aquatics opportunities to this side of the city.

We need the city’s support and the community’s vote for both the APS and city (general obligation) bonds to help add funding to this project. Let’s do this, Albuquerque.