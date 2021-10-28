 New aquatic center needs voter support - Albuquerque Journal

New aquatic center needs voter support

By Kelly Harrell / Albuquerque resident

I’m the co-leader of a non-political, citizen initiative to get a robust aquatic center built that will be based on a needs-focused design and will serve the entire city for decades to come.

You can learn more about our efforts at http://www.NorthDomingoBacaAquaticCenter.com. I built this website to serve as a repository of information on community-wide interests/needs, funding activities, tourism potential, city documents, plans and promises, etc.

The far Northeast Heights has long been promised a swimming pool facility at North Domingo Baca Park. You can view the 2005 design plan here: https://www.cabq.gov/council/documents/councilor-district-4-documents/ndbp_master_plan.pdf.

This is a hugely popular project that has led to massive community frustration due to its current status. As of October 2021, this facility remains unbuilt and underfunded. Until March of this year, it seemed the project had been deep-sixed and afforded only a small trickle of funding that would forever be outpaced by inflation. Our citizen group is working closely with Councilor Brook Bassan in an effort to change that.

There is an opportunity here for the city to meet deep unmet aquatics needs, drive new tourism and fulfill a longtime promise. Our citizen group is pushing for an aquatic center that will serve the entire city for decades and alleviate most of the problems we’ve heard from the community at large.

It’s time for Albuquerque to put aquatics equality front and center, end the “swimming pool desert” in the northern half of the city and afford aquatics opportunities to this side of the city.

We need the city’s support and the community’s vote for both the APS and city (general obligation) bonds to help add funding to this project. Let’s do this, Albuquerque.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prep football: St. Pius nips Academy 14-13
From the newspaper
or an unfriendly one, depending on ... or an unfriendly one, depending on the colors of the uniform — separated St. Pius from Albuquerque Academy on Thursday night. The left upright ...
2
Afghan refugees learn new culture
ABQnews Seeker
Holloman AFB village home to Afghans Holloman AFB village home to Afghans
3
Remembering an elephant's rescue
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ lawyer saved 'client' from squalid ... ABQ lawyer saved 'client' from squalid circus life 24 years ago
4
Congressional map proposals to be analyzed for partisan fairness
From the newspaper
2nd District in southern NM could ... 2nd District in southern NM could see GOP edge dissipate
5
New company seeks to green up NM's oil patch
Energy
Industry veterans champion solar development to ... Industry veterans champion solar development to lower emissions
6
Alleged serial burglar arrested for new crime
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect was wearing an ankle monitor ... Suspect was wearing an ankle monitor when apprehended
7
Vaccine required for NMSU employees
Education
University sets Dec. 8 deadline University sets Dec. 8 deadline
8
Urban legends or not, Holy Ghost is a top ...
From the newspaper
The time of year has arrived ... The time of year has arrived when spooky urban legend tends to be more readily accepted as reality. ...
9
Global perspective: Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' a wry, ...
Entertainment
From "The Royal Tenenbaums" to "Rushmore," ... From "The Royal Tenenbaums" to "Rushmore," from "The Grand Budapest Hotel" to "Moonrise Kingdom," th ...