NM doesn’t need DraftKings’ addictive online microbetting

When N.M. Rep. Nate Gentry sponsored a bill for fantasy sports betting, “FSB,” in 2016, I warned the Legislature that this was only an opening salvo, preliminary to full-scale online casino-style gambling. FSB is pretty low key and slow-moving, sometimes taking full seasons to determine a winner. It has been followed up in many states with online sports betting, where you can bet on the outcome of a game on the same day it is played.

DraftKings, probably the most aggressive online sports betting platform, has recently made an agreement with Simplebet, providing the technology for sports fans to use their remotes to engage in what is termed “micro-betting,” allowing them to bet on the outcome of a field-goal attempt, a 3-point shot, a swing at the baseball and a multitude of other “in-play” events throughout a game. This could easily result in a fan making dozens of bets during a single game. Combining the usual excitement during the viewing of an athletic event with the speed of micro-betting would result in an enormously addictive form of gambling.

This product will be available for NFL, MLB and NBA games, as well as new suites of college football products. Right now, Sportsbook, DraftKings’ online sports betting product, is available in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, with more states – including New Mexico – submitting online sports betting legislation. If you live in any of those states with legalized online sports betting, you will be barraged by dozens of gambling ads during almost any broadcast sporting event. The ads are often being broadcast during daylight hours, encouraging adults, teens and pre-teens to engage in this predatory addictive behavior.

Stop Predatory Gambling, the national organization of which Stop Predatory Gambling New Mexico is an affiliate, has been working on legislation available for states that would prevent sports gambling ads from being broadcast during hours when teens and pre-teens normally watch TV.

Stop Predatory Gambling New Mexico is encouraging the N.M. Legislature to develop its own legislation that would prohibit online sports betting in our state and prohibit any online sports betting ads from being broadcast in the state at any time.

It’s time for the New Mexico government to get out of the predatory gambling racket.