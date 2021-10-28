 First lady wrong on husband's support of police - Albuquerque Journal

First lady wrong on husband’s support of police

By Debbie King / albuquerque resident

This letter is a response to an article written by the mayor’s wife, Elizabeth Keller (Sunday Journal Oct. 24). My husband was a police officer killed in the line of duty, along with a fellow officer, 16 years ago. I understand Mayor Keller’s wife’s desire to defend her husband – who has failed in dealing with crime and homelessness, has broken promises to improve animal shelter conditions, and has been accused of many unscrupulous improprieties.

I, too, feel the need to speak out in support of my husband and officers who serve our community with honor and courage. Unfortunately, I find that I need to defend the officers against the mayor and his administration, who have betrayed and maligned them through words and actions, making it difficult for officers to do their job effectively and safely.

Many are bothered by the negative trajectory of our city under Mayor Keller’s reign as reflected in a survey; KOB stated 54% of our citizens feel Albuquerque is on the wrong track. It’s alarming so many accusations have been made against Mayor Keller. Hopefully, the truth will come out. KOAT found evidence the chief operations officer was in an accident and didn’t call police or stay at the scene, and no investigation was done, as mandated. Why?

Elizabeth Keller had the audacity to state “Tim and our police” are being attacked by another candidate. The only candidate that has attacked the police has been Mayor Keller, showing little respect or support for officers who consistently put their lives on the line.

Mayor Keller walked in demonstrations, attended memorials during COVID, but did not hold a memorial for military, police officers and first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty (for the) first time in 15 years and didn’t attend a rally for victims of violent crimes. (As his wife wrote,) “everyone in Albuquerque deserves better.”

 


