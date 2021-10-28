Prep football: This final weekend’s games to watch — and our predictions

1. Cleveland (9-0, 4-0 in 1-6A) at Rio Rancho (7-0, 3-0), 6 p.m. Friday: The top two teams in the state, circling each other no more. Will this be the first act of a two-part drama that ends on Nov. 27? (The Journal is previewing this game in Friday’s edition.)

2. Albuquerque Academy (8-1, 3-0 in 5/6-4A) at St. Pius (7-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Nusenda Community Stadium: First meeting between the rivals in seven years and the most important regular-season game for the Chargers in 11 years. District championship showdown, and winner surely receives a top-four seed and first-round bye.

3. Belen (6-2, 3-0 in 5/6-5A) at Los Lunas (9-0, 3-0), noon Saturday: Eagles have enjoyed a terrific season, but taking down the juggernaut Tigers in the district championship game is going to be a difficult ask, even in an intense rivalry game like this one.

4. Manzano (1-7, 0-4 in 2-6A) at Sandia (4-4, 3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilson Stadium: Clovis (3-5, 3-2 in 2-6A) at Eldorado (5-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Milne Stadium: Sandia, Clovis and Eldorado all jostling for second place in district, and all three have a chance to get there. It’s kind of complex, so let me just make it as simple as possible: Sandia is the only one of the three with its own fate in its hands. Matadors need a win of at least 11 points to clinch second place. Anything less, and other options are in play.

5. Roswell (4-5, 2-0 in 4-5A) vs. Goddard (5-3, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Wool Bowl: Potential for a 3-way tie for first place in this district, if Goddard wins here and Artesia beats Alamogordo. But a 3-way tie only benefits Artesia. Roswell wins the district with a victory; Goddard is the district champ with a win combined with an Artesia loss.

6. Taos (5-4, 2-0 in 2-4A) at Moriarty (5-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Pintos could earn a top-four seed with a win. Both teams are are physical and surging, each carrying five-game winning streaks in this district championship game.

7. Kirtland Central (5-4, 3-0 in 1-4A) at Bloomfield (8-1, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Yet another district championship clash, and for the Bobcats, they need a win to lock up a first-round playoff bye. A Broncos win may not get them there, but you never know.

8. Raton (9-0, 3-0 in 2-3A) at St. Michael’s (7-2, 2-1), noon Saturday: Short-handed Horsemen took a beating last week against Robertson, while Tigers have had two weeks to prepare for this roadie. Winning in Santa Fe is usually quite difficult.

9. West Las Vegas (7-2, 1-2 in 2-3A) at Robertson (7-2, 2-1), noon Saturday: 2-3A is another district that could wind up with a three-way deadlock for first place. That will occur if St. Mike’s beats Raton and the Cardinals win this rivals matchup. Robertson would win the district in that scenario.

10. Volcano Vista (5-4, 2-2 in 1-6A) at Cibola (5-4, 2-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Community Stadium: Battle for third place in 1-6A, although both are likely to get a first-round home playoff game regardless of the outcome. — James Yodice