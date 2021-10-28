 Prep football: This final weekend's games to watch - and our predictions - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: This final weekend’s games to watch — and our predictions

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

1. Cleveland (9-0, 4-0 in 1-6A) at Rio Rancho (7-0, 3-0), 6 p.m. Friday: The top two teams in the state, circling each other no more. Will this be the first act of a two-part drama that ends on Nov. 27? (The Journal is previewing this game in Friday’s edition.)

2. Albuquerque Academy (8-1, 3-0 in 5/6-4A) at St. Pius (7-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Nusenda Community Stadium: First meeting between the rivals in seven years and the most important regular-season game for the Chargers in 11 years. District championship showdown, and winner surely receives a top-four seed and first-round bye.

3. Belen (6-2, 3-0 in 5/6-5A) at Los Lunas (9-0, 3-0), noon Saturday: Eagles have enjoyed a terrific season, but taking down the juggernaut Tigers in the district championship game is going to be a difficult ask, even in an intense rivalry game like this one.

4. Manzano (1-7, 0-4 in 2-6A) at Sandia (4-4, 3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilson Stadium: Clovis (3-5, 3-2 in 2-6A) at Eldorado (5-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Milne Stadium: Sandia, Clovis and Eldorado all jostling for second place in district, and all three have a chance to get there. It’s kind of complex, so let me just make it as simple as possible: Sandia is the only one of the three with its own fate in its hands. Matadors need a win of at least 11 points to clinch second place. Anything less, and other options are in play.

5. Roswell (4-5, 2-0 in 4-5A) vs. Goddard (5-3, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Wool Bowl: Potential for a 3-way tie for first place in this district, if Goddard wins here and Artesia beats Alamogordo. But a 3-way tie only benefits Artesia. Roswell wins the district with a victory; Goddard is the district champ with a win combined with an Artesia loss.

6. Taos (5-4, 2-0 in 2-4A) at Moriarty (5-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Pintos could earn a top-four seed with a win. Both teams are are physical and surging, each carrying five-game winning streaks in this district championship game.

7. Kirtland Central (5-4, 3-0 in 1-4A) at Bloomfield (8-1, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Yet another district championship clash, and for the Bobcats, they need a win to lock up a first-round playoff bye. A Broncos win may not get them there, but you never know.

8. Raton (9-0, 3-0 in 2-3A) at St. Michael’s (7-2, 2-1), noon Saturday: Short-handed Horsemen took a beating last week against Robertson, while Tigers have had two weeks to prepare for this roadie. Winning in Santa Fe is usually quite difficult.

9. West Las Vegas (7-2, 1-2 in 2-3A) at Robertson (7-2, 2-1), noon Saturday: 2-3A is another district that could wind up with a three-way deadlock for first place. That will occur if St. Mike’s beats Raton and the Cardinals win this rivals matchup. Robertson would win the district in that scenario.

10. Volcano Vista (5-4, 2-2 in 1-6A) at Cibola (5-4, 2-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Community Stadium: Battle for third place in 1-6A, although both are likely to get a first-round home playoff game regardless of the outcome. — James Yodice

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prep football: This final weekend's games to watch -- ...
Featured Sports
1. Cleveland (9-0, 4-0 in 1-6A) ... 1. Cleveland (9-0, 4-0 in 1-6A) at Rio Rancho (7-0, 3-0), 6 p.m. Friday: The top two teams in the state, circling each other ...
2
No. 1-ranked, optimistic Lobos prep to host league cross ...
College
Sure, coach Joe Franklin recruits some ... Sure, coach Joe Franklin recruits some of the greatest runners in the nation, even acr ...
3
UNM hoops women's fifth starter still unknown heading into ...
College
There won't be too many surprises ... There won't be too many surprises when the University of New Mexico women's basketball team's starte ...
4
Ex-Lobos coach Dunn, defensive innovator, dies at 75
College
As a college football defensive coordinator, ... As a college football defensive coordinator, Joe Lee Dunn was all about tendencies.He ...
5
Volleyball: Lobos to host Wyoming; NMSU plays co-division leader
College
The University of New Mexico volleyball ... The University of New Mexico volleyball team faces a key home match Thursday when Wyoming visits Johnson Center for a 6:30 p.m. contest. UNM ...
6
State soccer: St. Pius boys win in OT; Rams, ...
Boys' Soccer
How about an assist from a ... How about an assist from a goalkeeper on a game-winning goal on the first day of the state soccer to ...
7
If Lobos to keep running option, QB recruit's option ...
Featured Sports
On one hand, the bye week's ... On one hand, the bye week's arrival is untimely for the University of New Mexico because it might qu ...
8
Sports Speak Up! Readers bullish on Lobo football, down ...
Featured Sports
GREAT WIN by our Lobos in ... GREAT WIN by our Lobos in front of the Wyoming homecoming crowd, despite us being 20- point underdogs. That is the jump start we've ...
9
With playoff berth in reach, United draws a blank
Featured Sports
Desperation was not on New Mexico ... Desperation was not on New Mexico United's side Saturday night.Rio Grande Valley FC pl ...