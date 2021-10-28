 MMA: Shields losses by split decision - Albuquerque Journal

MMA: Shields losses by split decision

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Nobody, Claressa Shields included, thought the transition would be easy.

Abigail Montes graphically demonstrated as much on Wednesday.

In Hollywood, Florida, Mexico’s Montes defeated Albuquerque-based Shields by split decision in a lightweight MMA fight on a nationally streamed Professional Fighters League card.

It was the first loss of Shields’ professional combat-sports career. The two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist and undefeated pro boxing world champion is 1-1 in the cage. Montes, of Guadalajara, is 3-0.

Shields, a native of Flint, Michigan, trains for MMA at Jackson-Wink in Albuquerque. With few if any equals as a boxer, she established a goal of becoming the first combat-sports athlete to hold professional titles in both sports at the same time.

Clearly, there’s work to be done.

On Wednesday, Shields was effective with her punches when she had the chance to do so. She appeared to win the first round on that basis, with Montes content to put Shields’ back to the fence in the clinch while inflicting no damage.

But in the second round, at the 2 minutes, 20-second mark, Montes drove Shields to the ground for a takedown. Shields got back to her feet, but with only seconds left.

Shields opened the third with her best punch of the fight, a right hand to the jaw. But again, at almost precisely the same time as in the second — 2:22 — Montes took her down.

This time, Montes stayed on top the rest of the way. The 21-year-old Mexican fighter secured a full mount in the final seconds, raining punches down on Shields.

Immediately after the fight, judging by their expressions, Jackson-Wink co-head coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn appeared to understand that Shields likely would not get the decision. Shields had been unable to execute their urgent instructions while on her back after Montes’ takedowns as her chances for victory ebbed.

One judge scored the fight 29-28 for Shields, evidently thinking she’d done enough in standup to take the first and second rounds. But two judges saw it 29-28 for Montes.

After the decision was announced, Shields, having lost a fight for the first time in nine years — she lost only once as an amateur boxer — calmly congratulated Montes on her victory.


