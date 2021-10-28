Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Nov. 1, 2021

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections.

For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results.

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

St. John’s United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona NE (Oct. 22)

Walmart, 2266 Wyoming NE (Oct. 22)

Zorba’s Fine Greek Cuisine, 11225 Montgomery NE (Oct. 21)

ABQ Uptown Assisted Living, 7611 Indian School NE (Oct. 21)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Locations, 6400 Holly NE (Oct. 21)

135 Degrees BBQ, 1909 Bellamah NW (Oct. 21)

Salty Catch, 1909 Bellamah NW (Oct. 21)

Blaze Pizza, 6400 Holly NE (Oct. 21)

Dairy Queen, 6600 Holly Ne (Oct. 21)

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 2105 Louisiana NE (Oct. 21)

Old Town Candy & Sweets, 303 Romero NW (Oct. 20)

The 377 Brewery, 2027 Yale SE (Oct. 20)

Presbyterian Hospital Gift Shop, 5901 Harper NE (Oct. 20)

Lava Rock Brew Pub, 2220 Unser NW (Oct. 20)

Lotus Home Care, 9109 Galaxia NE (Oct. 20)

Shady Pines Assisted Living, 6809 Kentucky NE (Oct. 20)

McDonald’s, 4300 Osuna NE (Oct. 20)

Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque, 5901 Harper NE (Oct. 20)

Raven Blues Coffeehouse Cafe, 205 Romero NW (Oct. 20)

Wilson Family Care, 12308 Princess Jeanne NE (Oct. 20) – senior housing

Blake’s Lotaburger, 9601 Osuna NE (Oct. 20)

Murphy Express, 1358 Wyoming NE (Oct. 20)

Circle K, 4300 Osuna NE (Oct. 20)

Vic’s Daily Cafe, 3600 Osuna NE (Oct. 20)

Albuquerque Collegiate Charter School, 1720 Bridge SW (Oct. 19)

Three Sisters Kitchen, 109 Gold SW (Oct. 19)

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School, 815 Guaymas NE (Oct. 19)

Sushi Freak, 5600 Coors NW (Oct. 19)

Soma Chai and Ayurvedic Delicacies, 109 Gold SW (Oct. 19)

Golden Corral, 5207 San Mateo NE (Oct. 19)

Donut Mart, 4501 Montgomery NE (Oct. 19)

Cool Springz, 5205 San Mateo NE (Oct. 19)

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 6200 San Mateo NE (Oct. 19)

Rosemary ABQ, 4565 San Mateo NE (Oct. 19)

Dollar Tree, 3301 Coors NW (Oct. 19)

Mr. Powdrell’s BBQ, 5209 Fourth NW (Oct. 19)

Little Anita’s Express, 6131 Fourth NW (Oct. 19)

Le Chantilly Bakery, 8216 Menaul NE (Oct. 19)

China Casa, 111 Coors NW (Oct. 19)

Little Anita’s, 2105 Mountain NW (Oct. 18)

Whitney House, 4000 Bermuda NE (Oct. 18) – assisted living

Domino’s Pizza, 6510 Paradise Hills NW (Oct. 18)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 6550 Paradise NW (Oct. 18)

Paloma Landing, 8301 Palomas NE (Oct. 18) – senior living

Rex’s Hamburgers, 5555 Montgomery NE (Oct. 18)

Bob’s Burgers, 6510 Paradise NW (Oct. 18)

Twisters Burgers and Burritos, 301 Coors NW (Oct. 18)

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 4500 Osuna NE (Oct. 18)

Subway, 6510 Paradise NW (Oct. 18)

SAGE Dining Services, 6400 Wyoming NE (Oct. 18)

Casa Taco, 111 Coors NW (Oct. 18)

Sandia View Assisted Living, 12501 Royal Point NE (Oct. 18)

Blackbird Coffee House, 206 San Felipe NW (Oct. 18)

Albuquerque Academy Cafe, 6400 Wyoming NE (Oct. 18)

The Blend, 4500 Osuna NE (Oct. 18)