 Navajo Nation reports 119 more COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation reports 119 more COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 119 more COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

It marked only the 10th time in the past 28 days that the tribe has reported a coronavirus-related death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,484.

“It’s very alarming and cause for great concern,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We know that there is pandemic fatigue across the country and here on the Navajo Nation…We have to remain strong, do better, and continue to pray that we see a reduction in the spread of COVID-19.”

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Appointments names for 3 vacant seats in Arizona House
Around the Region
The boards of supervisors in Maricopa ... The boards of supervisors in Maricopa and Pinal counties on Wednesday selected three people to fill vacancies in the Arizona House of Representatives. Architect ...
2
Judge: Colorado parents can't exempt kids from school masks
Around the Region
A federal judge has issued a ... A federal judge has issued a restraining order against a suburban Denver county's policy allowing parents to opt their children out of a mask ...
3
East Texas ex-nurse gets death penalty for killing patients
Around the Region
A jury sentenced a former Texas ... A jury sentenced a former Texas nurse to death Wednesday for killing four patients by injecting air into their arteries after heart surgery. The ...
4
Biden appoints career prosecutor as US Attorney for Arizona
Around the Region
President Joe Biden has picked a ... President Joe Biden has picked a career prosecutor to be the top federal law enforcement officer in Arizona. The president announced Wednesday he's picked ...
5
Colorado firefighter killed fighting blaze in high winds
Around the Region
A rural Colorado firefighter was killed ... A rural Colorado firefighter was killed when high winds suddenly shifted advancing flames as he battled a wildfire triggered by a combine in a ...
6
Voting rights advocates sue Texas again over GOP-drawn maps
Around the Region
Voting rights advocates are suing Texas ... Voting rights advocates are suing Texas again, this time with support from a former U.S. attorney general, over the state's newly redrawn congressional district ...
7
Judge rejects challenge to Southwest's vaccine mandate
Around the Region
A federal judge has rejected a ... A federal judge has rejected a bid by pilots to block Southwest Airlines from imposing a vaccine mandate, saying the airline is within its ...
8
Woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman's ...
Around the Region
A woman and her boyfriend were ... A woman and her boyfriend were arrested Tuesday in the death of the woman's 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area ...
9
Page school district superintendent rescinds resignation
Around the Region
The superintendent of the Page Unified ... The superintendent of the Page Unified School District who resigned after allegedly making a racist remark at a school board meeting now intends to ...