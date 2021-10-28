 UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line - Albuquerque Journal

UAW member hit, killed by car near John Deere picket line

By Associated Press

MILAN, Ill. — A vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member Wednesday as he was walking to a picket line to join striking workers outside a John Deere distribution plant in northwest Illinois, the union and police said.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Richard Rich, was struck at about 6 a.m. CDT at an intersection near a road that leads to the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan, Illinois, Police Chief Shawn Johnson said.

Rich was crossing the Rock Island-Milan Parkway at Deere Drive when he was hit by the motorist, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We don’t believe it to be intentional, but it’s still an ongoing investigation and it did happen out near the middle of the intersection where the pedestrian was crossing the roadway,” Johnson told The Associated Press.

UAW leaders said Rich was a 15-year employee of the Deere plant. He was a member of UAW Local 79 in Milan, UAW said in a statement.

“On behalf of the UAW and all working families, we mourn the passing of our UAW brother,” said UAW President Ray Curry. “It is a somber time to lose a member who made the ultimate sacrifice in reporting to picket for a better life for his family and co-workers.”

John Deere spokeswoman Jennifer Hartmann said in a statement the company was “saddened by the tragic accident” that killed one of its employees and offered “our deepest condolences” to Rich’s family and friends.

More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike this month at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia after the UAW rejected a contract offer. It was the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades.

Union members rejected a contract offer that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Facebook to add two buildings at Los Lunas hub
ABQnews Seeker
Company: Previously estimated $1.2B investment grows ... Company: Previously estimated $1.2B investment grows to $2B
2
Despite crime issue, most ABQ voters feel safe
ABQnews Seeker
The majority of those polled believe ... The majority of those polled believe APD officers doing a good job
3
Affidavit: Gun on film set was not properly checked
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators believe real bullet was fired ... Investigators believe real bullet was fired from revolver
4
Officials unsure why virus cases not decreasing
ABQnews Seeker
Scrase says waning immunity from initial ... Scrase says waning immunity from initial vaccinations may be a factor
5
Ronchetti announces gubernatorial campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Meteorologist vows to support police officers ... Meteorologist vows to support police officers and boost education in NM
6
Member of NM film community arrested on child sex ...
ABQnews Seeker
Christopher Ranney was taken into custody ... Christopher Ranney was taken into custody on Oct. 22 in Santa Fe County
7
Legislative report flags barriers to NM benefits
ABQnews Seeker
Low-income families may not be getting ... Low-income families may not be getting the aid they are entitled to
8
City sets $10K signing bonus for police cadets
ABQnews Seeker
Bonus for operators, emergency dispatchers will ... Bonus for operators, emergency dispatchers will be $1,500
9
More protections for Mexican wolf proposed
ABQnews Seeker
Animal was listed as a federally ... Animal was listed as a federally endangered species in 1976
10
Rio Rancho gets K-9 training boost
Bright Spot
Teen gifts unit a new scent-training ... Teen gifts unit a new scent-training board