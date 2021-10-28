 Man accused of robbing 23 banks in Arizona, Nevada arrested - Albuquerque Journal

Man accused of robbing 23 banks in Arizona, Nevada arrested

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A man dubbed the “Back Again Bandit” who allegedly robbed 22 banks in Arizona and one in Nevada over a 10-month span has been arrested, the FBI said Wednesday.

An FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, with help from Phoenix police, took 44-year-old Richard Zumbro into custody Monday after a robbery at a U.S. Bank location in Mesa.

The FBI said the string of robberies began in December 2020 and almost all of them were at banks or credit unions that were inside supermarkets.

Zumbro got his nickname because he allegedly robbed the same two banks in Phoenix and Tempe a total of five times.

He’s charged in a federal criminal complaint of entering supermarkets and handing a demand note to a teller.

Authorities didn’t disclose how much money was taken in the 23 robberies.

The FBI said nine of the Arizona robberies occurred in Phoenix with three in Casa Grande, two in Tucson, two in Tempe and Gilbert and one each in Mesa, Chandler, Surprise and Maricopa.

The lone Nevada robbery came Sept. 10 in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

It was unclear Wednesday if Zumbro had a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.


