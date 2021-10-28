 Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic? - Albuquerque Journal

Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic?

By Emma H. Tobin / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic?

It depends on the situation and your comfort level, but there are ways to minimize the risk of infection this Halloween.

Whether you feel comfortable with your children trick-or-treating could depend on factors including how high the COVID-19 transmission rate is in your area and if the people your kids will be exposed to are vaccinated.

But trick-or-treating is an outdoor activity that makes it easy to maintain a physical distance, notes Emily Sickbert-Bennett, an infectious disease expert at the University of North Carolina. To prevent kids crowding in front of doors, she suggests neighbors coordinating to spread out trick-or-treating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says outdoor activities are safer for the holidays, and to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. If you attend a party inside, the agency says people who aren’t vaccinated — including children who aren’t yet eligible for the shots — should wear a well-fitting mask, not just a Halloween costume mask. In areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates, even the fully vaccinated should wear masks inside.

It’s generally safe for children to ring doorbells and collect candy, since the coronavirus spreads mainly through respiratory droplets and the risk of infection from surfaces is considered low. But it’s still a good idea to bring along hand sanitizer that kids can use before eating treats.

For adults, having a mask on hand when you open the door to pass out candy is important.

“You probably won’t necessarily know until you open the door how many people will be out there, whether they’ll be wearing masks, what age they’ll be, and how great they’ll be at keeping distance from you,” Sickbert-Bennett says.

Another option if you want want to be extra cautious: Set up candy bowls away from front doors.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Facebook to add two buildings at Los Lunas hub
ABQnews Seeker
Company: Previously estimated $1.2B investment grows ... Company: Previously estimated $1.2B investment grows to $2B
2
Despite crime issue, most ABQ voters feel safe
ABQnews Seeker
The majority of those polled believe ... The majority of those polled believe APD officers doing a good job
3
Affidavit: Gun on film set was not properly checked
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators believe real bullet was fired ... Investigators believe real bullet was fired from revolver
4
Officials unsure why virus cases not decreasing
ABQnews Seeker
Scrase says waning immunity from initial ... Scrase says waning immunity from initial vaccinations may be a factor
5
Ronchetti announces gubernatorial campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Meteorologist vows to support police officers ... Meteorologist vows to support police officers and boost education in NM
6
Member of NM film community arrested on child sex ...
ABQnews Seeker
Christopher Ranney was taken into custody ... Christopher Ranney was taken into custody on Oct. 22 in Santa Fe County
7
Legislative report flags barriers to NM benefits
ABQnews Seeker
Low-income families may not be getting ... Low-income families may not be getting the aid they are entitled to
8
City sets $10K signing bonus for police cadets
ABQnews Seeker
Bonus for operators, emergency dispatchers will ... Bonus for operators, emergency dispatchers will be $1,500
9
More protections for Mexican wolf proposed
ABQnews Seeker
Animal was listed as a federally ... Animal was listed as a federally endangered species in 1976
10
Rio Rancho gets K-9 training boost
Bright Spot
Teen gifts unit a new scent-training ... Teen gifts unit a new scent-training board